Syfy renews ‘Helix’ for Season 2

Just hours ahead of Friday's (March 28) first season finale, “Helix” has been renewed for a 13-episode second season.

“Helix” will resume production later this year and will return in early 2015. [Because of a poorly written press release, there were some initial reports that “Helix” wouldn't be back until late 2015. That's not the case. Don't worry, “Helix” fans.]

“'Helix' has built one of our most loyal and consistent audiences in its first season on Syfy,” blurbs Bill McGoldrick, Syfy's EVP of Original content. “The incredibly talented writing and producing team have crafted a thriller that consistently delivered suspense, twists and high quality drama. We look forward to growing this passionate audience in what promises to be an even more memorable second season.”

Since its January premiere, “Helix” is averaging 2.1 million total viewers, including 1 million in the 18-49 demo.

Executive produced by Ronald D. Moore and showrunner Steven Maeda, “Helix” stars Billy Campbell, Hiroyuki Sanada and more.

I watched four “Helix” episodes and while I appreciated its mixture of haunted house creepiness and virus outbreak ickiness, I couldn't shake the feeling that there was nothing in “Helix” that I hadn't seen a thousand times before and usually with more interesting performances and characters at the center. Has anybody been watching regularly? Does anybody want to recommend that I catch up?

Excited about the renewal?