Syfy renews ‘Helix’ for Season 2

Just hours ahead of Friday's (March 28) first season finale, “Helix” has been renewed for a 13-episode second season.
“Helix” will resume production later this year and will return in early 2015. [Because of a poorly written press release, there were some initial reports that “Helix” wouldn't be back until late 2015. That's not the case. Don't worry, “Helix” fans.]
“'Helix' has built one of our most loyal and consistent audiences in its first season on Syfy,” blurbs Bill McGoldrick, Syfy's EVP of Original content. “The incredibly talented writing and producing team have crafted a thriller that consistently delivered suspense, twists and high quality drama. We look forward to growing this passionate audience in what promises to be an even more memorable second season.”
Since its January premiere, “Helix” is averaging 2.1 million total viewers, including 1 million in the 18-49 demo.
Executive produced by Ronald D. Moore and showrunner Steven Maeda, “Helix” stars Billy Campbell, Hiroyuki Sanada and more.
I watched four “Helix” episodes and while I appreciated its mixture of haunted house creepiness and virus outbreak ickiness, I couldn't shake the feeling that there was nothing in “Helix” that I hadn't seen a thousand times before and usually with more interesting performances and characters at the center. Has anybody been watching regularly? Does anybody want to recommend that I catch up?
Excited about the renewal?
I’ve been watching. I really liked the sustained tension of the early episodes, but they eventually ran out of material there. Now it’s a much more straight-laced SyFy show about 500 year old immortal people fighting over viruses and their immortality cures. Seriously.
Hmmm… I don’t think that’s what I would have expected… But I’m not sure if I mean that in a good way…
-Daniel
This show is good when u consider what else is on t.v. these days, good science fiction is hard to find, “the strain” was a total let down. I think we should support sy fy cause they at least they try to show some variety unlike the big three networks who only have big city boring dramas.
I’m a couple episodes behind. It’s interesting, sometimes, but not interesting enough to be worth catching up on. It doesn’t have a good sense of who its most interesting characters are, or for that matter what its most interesting plot aspects are. If Billy Campbell’s character doesn’t die, that might be a deal breaker for me on S2. I don’t think I can handle another season of him.
I totally disagree! Billy Campbell is a great actor, and considering he’s one of the key characters…. the show wouldn’t be the same without him. He is crucial to the show and is definitely a keeper.
I started watching this after reading a book by one of the EPs, Lynda Obst. I loved her book…it was a gripping read about how Hollywood has changed so much that movies are rote formulas focused on the least common denominator to ensure international box office, and now how TV is where it’s at. Helix? Rote formulas, and worse , terrible writing. I loved the premise of Helix so much, but it appears they gave Billy Campbell so little to work with. In one ep he’s super doc/Harrison ford on Air Force one, in the next he’s completely ineffectual. The Dr. Hitake character knows all, but holds back just enough every episode to create a ridiculous premise for the next episode. Characters do things that make no sense for their character. People don’t ask obvious questions and leave the scene so that the story gets dragged out longer. The bad guy/military dude/oh no, now he’s a good guy does things that are so stupid. Worse than a daytime soap. And still I watch. I have no idea why. It isn’t hate watching…I am genuinely interested in the idea of a virus that could go rampant and wipe out humanity and the people on the front line to stop it. And I like scifi enough to swallow the 500 year old aliens or whatever who commissioned the virus and cure, but I really really don’t buy their superiority at all. They bring in five people from Ilaria. One is super evil and all knowing, and the other four turn out to be total redshirts. Then another group comes, same thing. Just stupid, stupid writing. And still I watch. I wish I knew why. But if the finale is just as lame I doubt I will be back next year.
I’ve been enjoying the series and am happy there will be a 2nd season. The show looks good, and there are lots of funky plot twists.
Dan, if you plan on catching up, I highly recommend reading the AV Club reviews along with each episode. They are highly entertaining.
I am soo excited that season 2 will be made. Sad that it will be a year to wait but still excited.! : D
Once they killed off that cool, woman scientist I had no more interest in the show. Except for the Inuit woman cop. There’s no way this show is better than movies.
I liked the show, shame Jeri Ryan had to die, anyway she can come back I wonder, only watched as I knew she would be in the show for two episode’s
u should catch up and quit being such a pussyfoot
ps…people only write when they have something bad to say and this epeople are grumps, this show is execelent
ps…people only write when they have something bad to say and this epeople are grumps, this show is execelent
Great show and can’t wait for Season 2. My wife and I are happy it is not cancelled because our other favourite shows were and we thought this one was too.
I have a DVR n recorded all of helix I just got to the last show, and my god I love this show so much I love how it’s a scfi zombie ext., it’s awesome, I also love the fact that really no mean charter, I am really in love with this show I sooooooooooooooo can’t wait for season 2 to come hoping it comes soon tho!!!!!! This is one show I hope keeps going till the very end not many do now a days like breakout kings,that one show with the dinosaurs n they had to rebuild there town can’t remember the name grrrr but I am sick of getting in a show so much n don’t make it till the end, so plz keep this show going LOVE IT KEEP THE EPISODES COMING MY WAY!!!!!!!
Thank you
Mel
Don’t give a crap what you do…
i just watched season 1 on Netflix and I loved it. I can’t wait till season 2 . I’m so excited