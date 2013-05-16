Syfy renews ‘Warehouse 13’ for a fifth and final season

05.16.13 5 years ago

Syfy’s “Warehouse 13” is being closed up for good – at least after next season.

The network has renewed the sci-fi series for an abbreviated fifth and final season, according to Deadline. The final six episodes will go into production this summer and air in 2014.

“‘Warehouse 13’ has been an incredible signature series for us,” Syfy President of Original Content Mark Stern said in a statement. “We are grateful to the loyal and passionate fan base and know that Jack Kenny, his gifted creative team, and outstanding ensemble cast will give them an amazing finale season.”

Starring Saul Rubinek, Eddie McClintock, Joanne Kelly, Allison Scagliotti and Aaron Ashmore, “Warehouse 13” began its run in July 2009 and quickly became a flagship show for the network, though its ratings have declined significantly in Season 4.

