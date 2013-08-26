Syfy sends ’12 Monkeys’ to pilot

08.26.13
One month after ordering a script for a TV version of Terry Gilliam’s sci-fi classic, Syfy has sent its small screen incarnation of “12 Monkeys” to pilot.
Syfy announced on Monday (August 26) that the 60-minute “12 Monkeys” pilot will begin production in November, though the network is careful to emphasize that it’s a cast-contingent order. That means that if Syfy can’t find the right stars for the project, it won’t be moving forward.
Like the 1995 feature, Syfy’s “12 Monkeys” will focus on a prisoner who travels back in time from a post-apocalyptic future in an effort to prevent the outbreak of a deadly virus.
The Gilliam film was very loosely adapted from Chris Marker’s “La Jetee” by David and Janet Peoples. “Terra Nova” and “Nikita” veterans Terry Matalas & Travis Fickett wrote the Syfy pilot and will serve as co-executive producers. Syfy has yet to announce a director.
In addition to earning Oscar nominations for co-star Brad Pitt and costume designer Julie Weiss, “12 Monkeys” took in nearly $170 million worldwide.

