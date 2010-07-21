Syfy sets ‘Caprica’ return for January

Syfy’s “Caprica” will be back to complete its first season in January.
Don’t ask us when, exactly, “Caprica” Season 1.5 will begin, because thus far the cable network is only saying January 2011 on a date TBD, but that will still provide some solace for fans left hanging by the events of the March midseason finale.
This lengthy delay between season-halves is the latest step in the unorthodox roll-out process for the “Battlestar Galactica” prequel, which launched as a DVD/digital pilot in April of 2009, returned as a series in January 2010 and then went on the shelf after nine aired episodes (including an edited version of the pilot).
Created by Ronald D. Moore and David Eick, “Caprica” stars Eric Stoltz, Paula Malcomson, Esai Morales, Polly Walker, Alessandra Torresani, Magda Apanowicz and Sasha Roiz.
Syfy will debut an all-new trailer for Season 1.5 at Comic-Con on July 23. HitFix will be at the panel and we’ll give a full report.
They should at least have the b@lls to call 1.5 2. Are they intentionally trying to sabotage the series? By the time it finally airs half the people watching would have forgotten what the hell it was about in the first place. This is a perfect way to murder their ratings, and that’s just lame, since apparently ratings is ALL the networks care about these days.
The ratings for Caprica were already very, very low for TV standards, especially considering Caprica ended up being a show way more expensive than it was originally conceived to be.
This smells of covered-up cancellation. Since the executives involved don’t want to admit defeat, they are sugarcoating the truth kicking the premiere of the second half of the season as far as possible. That way, the day the series comes back, most of the audience will have forgotten about it. Caprica will be discreetly boxed up forever.
I must say I was hooked on the first series, but for the producers to run a business like this and disregard their fans on a whim I feel they cant be trusted. Who is to say they will run the whole series, or ditch it at any time. Then what would be the point of watching any of it. So I am stopping now!
They should cancel some of the fake reality filler like that douche on destination truth. Caprica is expensive, shows like that always will be. On location and lots of animation. I love tapping but feel Sancuary is a horrible show. Caprica must stay, but should be moved from the time slot with SGU, too much space for a Friday night.