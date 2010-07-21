Syfy sets ‘Caprica’ return for January

Syfy’s “Caprica” will be back to complete its first season in January.
Don’t ask us when, exactly, “Caprica” Season 1.5 will begin, because thus far the cable network is only saying January 2011 on a date TBD, but that will still provide some solace for fans left hanging by the events of the March midseason finale.
This lengthy delay between season-halves is the latest step in the unorthodox roll-out process for the “Battlestar Galactica” prequel, which launched as a DVD/digital pilot in April of 2009, returned as a series in January 2010 and then went on the shelf after nine aired episodes (including an edited version of the pilot).
Created by Ronald D. Moore and David Eick, “Caprica” stars Eric Stoltz, Paula Malcomson, Esai Morales, Polly Walker, Alessandra Torresani, Magda Apanowicz and Sasha Roiz.
Syfy will debut an all-new trailer for Season 1.5 at Comic-Con on July 23. HitFix will be at the panel and we’ll give a full report.

