Syfy sets January ‘Caprica’ burn-off

Syfy has scheduled a January marathon to burn-off the remaining episodes of the already-cancelled “Caprica.”

The cable network revealed on Friday (Nov. 19) that the five unaired “Caprica” episodes will be broadcast from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4.

Syfy abruptly pulled the plug on the “Battlestar Galactica” prequel back in October only four episodes into the second-half of the show’s first season. The cancellation came days after Syfy ordered a pilot for a second “Battlestar” prequel, titled “Blood & Chrome.”

Of course, even though “Caprica” was immediately yanked from Syfy’s schedule, Canada’s Space Channel has continued to broadcast episodes. Although we’d never endorse, much less condone, illegally downloading TV episodes off of the Internet, we’d merely note that “Caprica” episodes may have reportedly found their way onto such illicit platforms.