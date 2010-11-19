Syfy sets January ‘Caprica’ burn-off

Syfy has scheduled a January marathon to burn-off the remaining episodes of the already-cancelled “Caprica.”
The cable network revealed on Friday (Nov. 19) that the five unaired “Caprica” episodes will be broadcast from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4.
Syfy abruptly pulled the plug on the “Battlestar Galactica” prequel back in October only four episodes into the second-half of the show’s first season. The cancellation came days after Syfy ordered a pilot for a second “Battlestar” prequel, titled “Blood & Chrome.”
Of course, even though “Caprica” was immediately yanked from Syfy’s schedule, Canada’s Space Channel has continued to broadcast episodes. Although we’d never endorse, much less condone, illegally downloading TV episodes off of the Internet, we’d merely note that “Caprica” episodes may have reportedly found their way onto such illicit platforms.
As someone put it on Twitter: Imagine GreatARR.
Because that’s as good as it gets with SyFy.
Frakkin’ idiots.
Syfy ‘burning’? Better get some penicillin for that sensation!
How difficult would it have been (and what harm could it have caused) for SyFy to air the five remaining episodes on a weekly basis in a late night time slot?
There is precedence… the network has done it before. The Canadian/South African import “Charlie Jade” had a disastrous initial run in the SciFi Friday timeslot in the summer of 2008, so the show got pushed to 3am. But it still aired every week until it finished its run.
Ever since the NBC Universal merger in 2004, SyFy has slowly and steadily gone downhill making one terrible programming decision after another.
Way to show respect, or lack thereof, to your core audience SyFy.
Caprica is just getting started, BSG was lamme at first! FRAKK that! FRAKK Syfy for taking my hours pushing me into a story and then slap me. This is torture!