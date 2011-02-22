Syfy sets spring premieres for ‘Sanctuary,’ ‘SGU’ and more

Syfy has set (or re-announced) a slew of spring premiere dates, including a slew of original movies, the return of “Sanctuary” and the start of the final season for “Stargate Universe.”

“Stargate Universe” will actually lead off the spring premieres, returning on Monday, March 7 for the second half of its second season. Syfy has already confirmed that the show will not be back for a third season barring an absurd and a nearly unimaginable ratings spike. Guest stars for this portion of the “SGU” season will include Victor Garber, French Stewart, Robert Picardo, Kathleen Quinlan and Julie McNiven.

The network’s only other spring premiere, “Sanctuary” will be back on Friday, April 15. The green screen-heavy favorite has already been renewed for a fourth season after this 10-episode third season run.

On the alternative series front, Syfy has “Marcel’s Quantum Kitchen,” featuring “Top Chef” favorite Marcel Vigneron, premiering on Tuesday, March 22. “Destination Truth” will have a special Thursday, March 17 St. Patrick’s Day episode and then will move to Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting on the 22nd as well. “Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files” will return on Wednesday, March 23.

Syfy also has a pile of Saturday night movies premiering in the spring including “Battle of Los Angeles” (March 12), “Scream of The Banshee” (March 26), “Ferocious Planet” (April 9) and “Roadkill” (April 23).