Syfy sets spring premieres for ‘Sanctuary,’ ‘SGU’ and more

Syfy has set (or re-announced) a slew of spring premiere dates, including a slew of original movies, the return of “Sanctuary” and the start of the final season for “Stargate Universe.”
“Stargate Universe” will actually lead off the spring premieres, returning on Monday, March 7 for the second half of its second season. Syfy has already confirmed that the show will not be back for a third season barring an absurd and a nearly unimaginable ratings spike. Guest stars for this portion of the “SGU” season will include Victor Garber, French Stewart, Robert Picardo, Kathleen Quinlan and Julie McNiven.
The network’s only other spring premiere, “Sanctuary” will be back on Friday, April 15. The green screen-heavy favorite has already been renewed for a fourth season after this 10-episode third season run.
On the alternative series front, Syfy has “Marcel’s Quantum Kitchen,” featuring “Top Chef” favorite Marcel Vigneron, premiering on Tuesday, March 22. “Destination Truth” will have a special Thursday, March 17 St. Patrick’s Day episode and then will move to Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting on the 22nd as well. “Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files” will return on Wednesday, March 23.
Syfy also has a pile of Saturday night movies premiering in the spring including “Battle of Los Angeles” (March 12), “Scream of The Banshee” (March 26), “Ferocious Planet” (April 9) and “Roadkill” (April 23).
How do all these sci-fi shows keep getting all these seasons and shows like terriers , rubicon, are done after 1 and further back shows like carnivale and deadwood end prematurely? I mean, they make such a big deal out of the ratings and i dont know what kinda ratings sci-fi gets but they cant possibly be that high can they? Enough to justify fourth and 5th seasons of shows??
Tim – “Sanctuary” draws comfortably more viewers than either “Terriers” or “Rubicon” (or “Lights Out” for that matter). It’s not that ratings for “Sanctuary” are so high. They’re pretty middling. It’s that ratings for “Terriers” and “Rubicon” were that low.
The end of “Deadwood” was more complicated than just a ratings issue, ditto with “Carnivale.” But HBO had a higher threshold at that point than HBO does now.
-Daniel
Thanks, like i said i dont know the ratings for the sci-fi shows , i just have a hard time imagining them being very high considering how tough it is for sci-fi shows on a channel like fox, fringe for instance….but if u say they are alot higher then i guess they are, i just find that shocking
@TIM Each network has different standards, mediocre ratings for an FX show might be good ratings for a Syfy show. What I find depressing is that hard sci-fi
shows are dying on the Sci-fi channel!
No mention of David Hewlett reprising his role of Dr McKay in SGU. He was easily the greatest character to come from the Stargate series and I am looking forward to his return.
I am psyched that they are not burning off SGU in one day like they did Caprica. SGU is awesome. I guess I will just have to enjoy it while I can. I have some catching up to do with Sanctuary. just off the titles I am intrigued by Scream of the Banshee and Ferocious Planet.
Rubicon and SGU = bets shows to come out recently.
They have canceled all the science fiction , so whats with the name ? why call it the syfy channel ? though the wrestling is fiction it’s not science fiction ,Oh I get it ! cooking is science and wrestling is fiction so together you have science fiction ! anyone know any good scifi sights ?
