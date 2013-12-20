Sylvester Stallone and pals get in line for ‘The Expendables 3’ teaser

12.20.13 5 years ago

“The Expendables 3” teaser has arrived, with all those muscle-bound heroes all lined up for inspection. 

Star-writer-producer again leads his pals Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, and Arnold Schwarzenegger into action — this time against a former ally-turned-gun smuggler played by (who else?) Mel Gibson. 

But that’s not all! This time around, they’ll be joined by former actions stars like Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Harrison Ford and, um, Kelsey Grammar. Plus Kellan Lutz (for the “Twilight” crowd) and athletes Ronda Rousey and Victor Ortiz.

In the brief teaser, we see them all march toward their trusty airplane before doing an about-face, led by Stallone. It’s set to a cringe-worthy metal remix of the famously whistled theme from 1957’s “Bridge on the River Kwai,” although we’re guessing that, despite his lovely singing voice, Stallone isn’t doing the whistling himself. 

It doesn’t reveal anything story-wise, but one thing is clear: Terry Crews is a giant. 

Watch it here:

“The Expendables 3” opens August 15.

 

