Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 roars into theaters on May 5th, and between the early reviews and residual hype from the totally rad first installment, it’s safe to say that people are hyped. As with most Marvel projects, details have been relatively sparse, aside from the reveal of Kurt Russell’s role in the full trailer. While it was announced that Sylvester Stallone would appear in the film, fans were given very little to fuel their theories. However, some production notes from Marvel appear to have leaked on Twitter, perhaps giving comic book enthusiasts a little bit to go on.

While these leaks are being reported by Comicbook.com, as with all rumors of this kind, take it all with an enormous grain of salt. However, if these notes are to be believed, Stallone will be going head to head with Michael Rooker’s Yondu.

“A lifelong respected Ravager, Stakar isn’t fond of Yondu. Sylvester Stallone offers the character’s backstory: ‘Stakar had banished Yondu many years earlier for doing something wrong and he finally sees him almost twenty years later at this particular establishment called the Iron Lotus where all of the Ravagers go to blow off steam. And then we have a confrontation which is pretty intense and it’s kind of a father/son type of thing and now he’s going to have to pay the piper. His karma has come back ten-fold.'”

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Stakar is better known as Starhawk, an anti-hero featured in the Earth-691 timeline who helped form the Guardians in the 31st century. He is forced to relive his life over and over again countless times, manipulating history to get better outcomes and earning the title “One Who Knows.”

The most important question that remains unanswered, though, is if we’ll get a Tango & Cash reunion onscreen.

