Sylvester Stallone in ‘Reach Me’ looks like an overstuffed all-star crowdfunded nightmare

Stranger words have never been mush-mouthed by Sylvester Stallone. I am genuinely baffled by the trailer for “Reach Me,” a strange new film with an eclectic cast and a preposterous premise. It looks like “Crash” for the self-help industry, an idea that makes my skin full-on crawl.
UPDATED: The trailer that was originally attached to this story was not, technically speaking, a trailer. While we were not the first to post it, when we were contacted by the film's producers, we took down our copy. It turns out that this was a sales reel cut solely to help raise money during production. In our original version of this story, we mentioned that this is a Millennium Films release, and while that's true, they did not produce it. Our opinion of the sales reel remains, but until there is an actual finished trailer available, it's not fair to the production to leave it posted.
Writer/director John Herzfeld is also behind the films “15 Minutes” and “2 Days In The Valley,” and while it flew completely under my radar, this is yet another example of crowdfunding being used on something that stars some very familiar faces. Evidently, Herzfeld's been trying to make this film for over a dozen years, and he was mid-shoot when money dried up. That's a little surprising since I see the Millennium Films logo on the front of the trailer, and I thought they had bags of money they had to launder… er, invest.
They evidently reached out to raise $250,000 worth of finishing money on the film. Considering it stars Sylvester Stallone, Ryan Kwanten, Terry Crews, Cary Elwes, Elizabeth Henstridge, Kevin Connolly, Tom Sizemore, Nelly, Thomas Jane, Kelsey Grammar (anyone wanna bet this is why he ended up in “The Expendables 3”?), Kyra Sedgwick, and Tom Berenger, I would assume that was a pretty easy pitch to make to Kickstarter fans. I mean, they're willing to pony up $32,000 to a kid for some potato salad, so obviously, they have money to burn.
Here's what I don't get, and I'll be coming back to this one soon when I publish an upcoming interview, but how does this happen and get basically no press at all? When Zach Braff runs a completely up-front and transparent campaign, does exactly what he said he would, and then gets hammered for it in the press, it baffles me. Here's a film that the producers didn't even believe in enough to finish it themselves, and yet it raises a quarter-million in finishing money and when the trailer is finally released, no one seems to have anything to say one way or another?
I'm confused in this crowdfunding world about what is acceptable and what's not, and what people think is a good use of it and what is a bad use of it and why it's perfectly fine for this film to do it but not for another film. I think this looks flat-out awful, and the idea that people ponied up to finish the movie sort of offends me. But am I going to actively browbeat anyone who contributed? Nope. Am I going to go after Herzfeld every time the film or his name gets mentioned? Nope. Ultimately, if you wanted this made and you contributed money, I hope you're happy with the end result. My review (if this ever actually is in a position to get reviewed) won't have anything to do with the money that went into making it, anymore than it does for any other film.
Still… this? You guys gave money because you want to see this?
“Reach Me” will no doubt be available to the public at some point. Yay.
Why review shit? You know it’s going to be shit. And any respectable writing you do for it is actually making an excuse for it. If or when you do see it. Just say I saw it and it was shit. No details given. Details equals respect. If this none of it. I am personally offended by this trailer. It was too long and one of these actors has Academy Award Winner above their name and they did not win that award.
So while I admit that it’s very unlikely that it’s the case here, have you never watched a movie that sounded awful, had awful trailers, but then suddenly turned out seriously damn good? Happens to me all the time. (Unfortunately the other way around too.)
So Danny Aiello became Robert Duvall? Good to know.
Um, when did Danny Aiello become an Academy Award Winner? I think that’s wishful thinking on the trailer’s part.
Danny Aiello was nominated for Do the Right Thing…do some research.
And the trailer refers to him as an Academy Award “Winner”, not “Nominee.” Please read my comment before making an obnoxious response.
I would imagine that Millennium probably picked it up to release (based mostly on their relationship with Stallone) and didn’t actually produce it. Having said that, it will probably go the VOD route with a very limited release and will be available to watch on Netflix streaming in about 3 months.
Love the dig at Millennium Films, Drew. That made me chuckle.
If anyone wants a good laugh just read Lexi Alexander’s recounting of her conversation with the guy from MIllennium in charge of the EXPENDABLES franchise when she was lobbying to direct the female EXPENDABLES movie.
It blows my mind that they hired the LEGALLY BLONDE guy to direct.
“Still… this? You guys gave money because you want to see this?”
Probably better than F.A.R.T.: The Movie (co-written by Mr. Fantastic Himself!)
It isn’t OK, Drew. It wasn’t OK for Braff, Veronica Mars, or Amanda Palmer, it isn’t OK for this, and it sure as shit isn’t OK for potato salad.
You can’t tell me, with that cast, some investor, somewhere, couldn’t have coughed up a quater million? Pocket change in the world of film. Or that Braff couldn’t get legit investors? More to the point, Breff in fact DID…after raising more than his goal on Kickstarter, and swearing he wouldn’t accept production company investment at that point…accept money from some legit investor.
The intent was for Kickstarter to allow those WITHOUT resources to pull together some funds to try to make something. Now it’s a tool for people with joke concepts to swindle obscene amounts of money out of a public who says, “what’s $5?” and for those who have more than enough resources to mitigate their risk, and get publicity in the process.
Meanwhile, the people who this was supposed to be a boon for, kids making short films, non-profit theatre companies who need extra money for a production, food pantries who need a new refrigerator, etc, etc, get squeezed out. The real need is squashed by press they can’t hope to match, and need that just isn’t as fun to read as a joke about potato salad.
Crowdfunding has devalued giving. It’s not about helping, sharing the wealth, or supporting a promising idea…it’s about “because, fuck it.”
It is NOT OK.
No, the point (for Zach Braff) was that he could raise enough money, so that he could made his movie the way he wanted and didn’t have to accept offers from production companies, that would change his script, cast, whatever. He never said he wouldn’t accept any other offers to his conditions afterwards.
Think about it this way. If you would develope a video game (or whatever) and go to Kickstarter for money, reach your goal and then afterwards, thanks to the publicity your Kickstarter got, some distributor would come to you and say “Hey, we like it. Here is another million, let us release it to your conditions”, the whole crowdfunding that came before would still be legit.
Or in very simplified words: As long as nobody cons you out of your money, by promising stuff that he can’t keep or never finishing his project, IT IS OK!
And let’s face it. Even without celebrities, there were always projects that got more publicity than others and “stole” all attention, while other projects struggled.
I’m sorry that Zach Braff came to your house and forced you at gunpoint to pay for his mov…oh no, wait, he didn’t do that. So what are you complaining about?
MN: Have any industry types who’d rejected you before come and said, ‘You know, maybe we were too hasty. Can we get back in?’
ZB: Of course. It’s always like that for me. It was like that with ‘Garden State. It was like that with the play I did a few years ago (the dialogue-heavy comedy ‘All New People,’ which played off-Broadway and then on the West End). People who were cold suddenly are hot after it comes out.
MN: Would you take any of their money now?
ZB: I think that would be in bad taste for all the people who are backing this. It wouldn’t be in the spirit of the thing.
And here’s a little article exploring how he went into spin mode after he got additional funding, and changed a lot of his original statements:
MarkP – you’re being a little disingenuous here. The money Braff accepted after the Kickstarter was a loan. Or as the article you linked to calls it, “gap financing.” Not exactly the handouts from industry-types situation that you’re trying to make it out to be.
Also, its not like people are getting nothing for their money, there are plenty of rewards. They weren’t swindled out of their money. Most won’t even need to pay again to see the movie.
This is all beside the point, though, because one way or another, the product would be financed by regular people. Whether that is through a kickstarter beforehand, or after the fact through ticket and DVD sales (or through the profits of a different movie if it were to bomb). Where do you think traditional movie financing comes from? Thin air?
Movie was actually good. Maybe you should watch it before giving it a negative spin.