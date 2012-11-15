Sylvester Stallone leads strange ensemble cast in comedy-drama ‘Reach Me’

No, “Reach Me” is not the alternate title for “The Expendables 3,” although its cast reads like it could be.

Sylvester Stallone leads a cavalcade of b-movie icons, small screen stars and unexpected names in the upcoming film directed by John Herzfeld (“2 Days in the Valley,” “15 Minutes”).

Terry Crews, Danny Aiello, Kevin Connolly, Thomas Jane, Tom Berenger, Cary Elwes, Kelsey Grammer, Kyra Sedgwick, Elizabeth Henstridge and rapper Nelly have all signed on to co-star in the sprawling ensemble film.

The comedy/drama centers on a dozen strangers whose lives eventually come together due to a self-published motivational book and its anonymous author. 

Rebekah Chaney and Cassian Elwes are producing for Seraphim Films Productions and Paradox Entertainment.

“I’ve been dreaming about working on this project with John Herzfeld for 10 years, and this dream has finally come true. I couldn’t be more honored to work with John and my producing partner, Rebekah Chaney,” said Cassian Elwes in a statement. 

“‘Reach Me’ has been my passion project for 12 years – everything I have to say as a filmmaker and a man is packed in this story of redemption and hope, and I am lucky and thrilled to be working with a phenomenally talented cast that are realizing my dream,” said Herzfeld.  

Stallone will soon be seen alongside his “Expendables 2” co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger in “The Tomb,” and in Walter Hill’s “Bullet to the Head.”

“Reach Me” is currently shooting in Los Angeles. 

   

