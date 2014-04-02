Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, Antonio Banderas, and more in ‘Expendables 3’ posters

The third entry in the “Expendables” franchise looms ever more near and today, in support of the upcoming release, we have been treated to a whole bunch of character posters. If you check out the gallery below you will see some old franchise favorites, like Sly, alongside newcomers to the franchise like Mel Gibson.

We can”t quite say what the idea behind these new character posters might have been, but the result is relatively interesting. For some reason, the posters have opted to show us some of the artifice behind movie making (and photography). Outside of the pictures being black and white one of the few constants across the images is the presence of the sorts of lights used-generally speaking-off screen in order to make sure that the images (still or moving) are clear.

Beyond that, the blank background offers up a definite school picture day feel. But, don”t take our word for it, look the eight character posters below where you”ll see not only Sly and Gibson, but also Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren, Kellan Lutz, Victor Ortiz, Antonio Banderas, and Jason Statham.

We have two questions for you – are you excited for the third “Expendables” film, and would you have opted for the fake books background instead?

“Expendables 3” releases on August 15th.