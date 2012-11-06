Sylvester Stallone: Nicolas Cage won’t be in ‘Expendables 3’

Maybe some things are just too good to be true.

Just yesterday it was widely reported that Sylvester Stallone had confirmed that Nicolas Cage was officially on board for the upcoming “The Expendables 3.” The addition would add an Oscar winner to the franchise’s testosterone-loaded line-up of aging action stars.

Now, however, Stallone is denying the rumor, telling Deadline that he “has no knowledge of Nic Cage joining “Expendables 3.'”

Rumors are also still circulating about Harrison Ford and Wesley Snipes joining series regulars Stallone, Jason Statham and Jet Li in a third installment. However, Clint Eastwood said he “probably” wouldn’t make an appearance in the series.

This year’s “The Expendables 2,” which also starred Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Chuck Norris, grossed nearly $300 million globally.

Cage was recently seen in “Stolen,” and will soon star in “The Frozen Ground” with John Cusack and 50 Cent.

Who do you want to see in “The Expendables 3”?