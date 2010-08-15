Sylvester Stallone says he has an idea for ‘Expendables 2’

It was no secret that “The Expendables” was going to open big, but after a stellar $35 million opening it seems director and star Sylvester Stallone finally feels comfortable talking about the inevitable sequel.

Starring Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren, Mickey Rourke and with cameos by Steve Austin (whose character is only returning by an act of god), Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the picture centers on a group of longtime mercs who get sucked into helping the inhabitants of an island nation come under rogue CIA control (not that the storyline really matters).

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone says he’s got a sequel plotted out in his head, but isn’t sure the same crew will return.

“I believe this group has to continue to evolve,” Stallone says. “It just can’t become the same people. So how do you get new people introduced into the group, and how do you have some of the other people leaving? Those are the challenges.”

Does that mean the Muscle from Brussels, Jean Claude Van Damme, could join the crew? Or, possibly Steve Segal, Chuck Norris or even Wesley Snipes? Or, maybe Willis becomes the sequel’s villain? Even more appealing, with Schwarzeneger out of office in November, does he appear in more than one scene next time around?

Let the speculation begin.

Who would you want to join “The Expendables” hit squad? Share your thoughts below.