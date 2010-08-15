Sylvester Stallone says he has an idea for ‘Expendables 2’

It was no secret that “The Expendables” was going to open big, but after a stellar $35 million opening it seems director and star Sylvester Stallone finally feels comfortable talking about the inevitable sequel.
Starring Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren, Mickey Rourke and with cameos by Steve Austin (whose character is only returning by an act of god), Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the picture centers on a group of longtime mercs who get sucked into helping the inhabitants of an island nation come under rogue CIA control (not that the storyline really matters).
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone says he’s got a sequel plotted out in his head, but isn’t sure the same crew will return.
“I believe this group has to continue to evolve,” Stallone says. “It just can’t become the same people. So how do you get new people introduced into the group, and how do you have some of the other people leaving? Those are the challenges.”
Does that mean the Muscle from Brussels, Jean Claude Van Damme, could join the crew? Or, possibly Steve Segal, Chuck Norris or even Wesley Snipes? Or, maybe Willis becomes the sequel’s villain? Even more appealing, with Schwarzeneger out of office in November, does he appear in more than one scene next time around?
Let the speculation begin.
Who would you want to join “The Expendables” hit squad? Share your thoughts below.
The rumor from this past Comic Con is that Thomas Jane talked to Stallone about doing the sequel. So there’s a name to throw on the list.
Sue Price. Synthia Rothrock. Matthias Hues. Oleg Taktarov.
Make it like a Battle Royale.
Stallone’s Expendables vs. Arnold’s team. That way, you could load Arnold’s team up with Van-Damme, or Seagal as baddies!
That would be awesome!!!
Chow Yun Fat
steve buscemi
Carl ‘Action Jackson’ Weathers…..
Has to be Mr T!Anybody disagreeing is a fool to be pitied………
He has to have Michael Dudikoff in the next film
they approached Seagal and Van Damme for the movie, Van Damme turned it down because he wanted a main role,and SeAgal wasn’t interested.
Since Snipes was in the movie, but had to get dropped due to him going to jail, being in the sequal is probably gonna happen.
Mr.T was also offered a part, but turned it down because he’s a man of god now.
personally in the sequal i’d love to see Jesse Ventura,Carl Weathers,Kurt Russell and Chow-Yun Fat
JCVD must be in the group. I heard that he was offered a chance to be in the film, but turned it down. Chuck’s too old, and he wouldn’t do a movie that is so violent. Maybe Carl Weathers and Danny Trejo.
Rourke actually opened his mouth sayin Stallone initially had in mind of doin more than just 2 (may have been an exaggeration) on Leno before the movie was released.
[www.hulu.com]
maybe Jackie Chan and Matt Damon
matt damon? as what, the token blonde?
jackie chan doesnt use guns in his movies
Van Damme doesn’t belong anywhere near this group of MEN.
Why? Van Damme is the only one who has well written acting chops.
Acting Chops!? I think this roided out dude i went to highschool with could qualify in the Acting Chops department for Expendables 2.
Fred “Remo Williams” Ward
Who was the guy from Gymkata? Yeah, Kurt Thomas
[www.impawards.com]
How about McGuyver joining the crew? hahaha :))
Michael Cera. Please.
I’d love to see Seagal (if he can slim down), Norris, Van Damme, Weathers, and Michael Dudikoff join the sequel. :)
Jackie Chan
I think Mark Wahlberg, The Rock, Christian Slater Jackie Chan and Andrew “Dice” Clay should join the cast.
Samuel L Jackson and Jeff Bridges
I think that Jerky’s idea is a pretty good one. I just hope that with this weekends success, that actors will just want to join and cooperate, sort of like those actors in the Marvel superhero movies all teaming up and playing nice. Speaking of which, adding Sam Jackson and his attitude would be nice. As for big dudes, the Rock of course, maybe even Vin Diesel. But for some less than big bucks, get Nathan Jones and bulk him up like in Troy. The more action the better. Make it 3 hours long, I don’t care. If we can sit through 3 hour long boring epics, we can sit through 3 hours of kicking ass!!
Kurt Russell
Sam Elliott
Ron Perlman
Jean Claude Van Damme
Hulk Hogan
Steven Segal
Wesley Snipes
Carl Weathers
Kris Kristofersen
Clancy Brown
Roddy Piper
Michael Biehn
Optimus Prime