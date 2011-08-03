T-Bone Burnett, Danny Elfman collaborating on ‘Hunger Games’ score

“The Hunger Games” has its epic cast lined up, and now details are coming out about the film’s music.

T-Bone Burnett and Danny Elfman are working on the score for the Lionsgate film together, which Universal Republic will release.

Universal will also release a collection of songs from “The Hunger Games” and/or inspired by the film’s themes. Burnett will act as executive music producer, and will produce a number of the new tracks for the collection. The participating artists have not yet been announced.

In the futuristic “Hunger Games,” teenagers are chosen at random from each District and must fight to the death in the brutal, televised event of the title. The story centers on Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), one of the “Tributes” whose wily instincts and survivalist nature may not be enough for her to survive the ordeal.

The film’s music will likely be a multi-genre affair, reflecting the story’s shift from decrepit small town to glittery, opulent metropolis, the various personalities of the different Tributes, and also guaranteeing more sales. “The list of artists that could participate, and the opportunities for them to write and record, are really unlimited,” Lionsgate’s head of music Tracy McKnight said in a statement.

“The Hunger Games,” based on the first book of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling trilogy of novels, is being directed by Gary Ross. It will star Lawrence (“X-Men: First Class), Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Stanley Tucci, Elizabeth Banks, Woody Harrelson, Donald Sutherland and Lenny Kravitz.

As a producer, Burnett has worked with Los Lobos, Counting Crows, Natalie Merchant, The Wallflowers, Tony Bennett and k.d. lang. He won Academy Awards for his work on the soundtracks to the Coen Brothers’ “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and the Jeff Bridges film “Crazy Heart.” Burnett also oversaw the music for the Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line” and the Coens’ “Big Lebowski.”

Elfman has served as composer for countless films, including the “Men in Black” films, the “Spider-Man” trilogy and nearly all of Tim Burton’s movies.

“The Hunger Games” opens nationwide March 23.