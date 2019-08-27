It Sounds Like Taika Waititi Will Be Joining James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

Getty Image

Between the sure-to-be controversial Jojo Rabbit, a secret project right after that, and Thor: Love and Thunder, director Taika Waititi is keeping rather busy these days. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t making the time for the odd acting jobs, as proven by the upcoming Disney+ series The Mandalorian and, per several news reports, James Gunn’s upcoming pseudo-sequel The Suicide Squad.

As initially reported by Deadline and subsequently confirmed by Variety, Waititi is in talks to join the Guardians of the Galaxy director’s reboot of David Ayer’s 2016 film Suicide Squad. Precisely which role the native New Zealander will be playing, let alone how big of a role it will be, remains to be seen. Even so, should the What We Do in the Shadows star ultimately sign on to join Gunn’s latest endeavor, it will help to bolster the film’s already impressive cast.

Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman will be reprising the same roles they originated in Ayer’s film. Will Smith and Jared Leto won’t be back, but newcomers like Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, and Nathan Fillion will be on hand to help make a mess of things. In the meantime, please enjoy this picture of Waititi, Paul Bettany, and Jeff Goldblum from D23.

Two gorgeous nerds in their natural habitat. And their NZ hero. #GoldblumSandwich #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/5g0W2vg0PK — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 24, 2019

