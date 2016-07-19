Take a stab at this: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ gets coloring book

Adult coloring books, for some inexplicable reason, are the latest trend. Perhaps it”s a way for people to recapture their youth. Perhaps it”s a way to avoid housework. Whatever the reason, there”s been a surge of them, with the latest being Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Dark Horse comics announced that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Adult Coloring Book, will offer 45 black-and-white pages that aspiring artists can color inside or outside the lines of. This company also offers coloring books for Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Serenity. Each of them is priced at $14.99.

Perhaps the best known adult coloring book is that from Game of Thrones. The GoT book even ended up on the New York Times Bestseller list.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer Adult Coloring Book goes on sale December 28.