Take Me to the Pilots ’10: NBC’s ‘Undercovers’

[As I’ve already mentioned, and will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots.]
Show: “Undercovers,” NBC
The Pitch: “‘Alias’ in that brief period where Sydney and Vaughn were happy, only with more diversity.” Or, more realistically, “‘Chuck’ only with more diversity.” Or, “Hart to Hart” with more diversity.” Ir maybe, “‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ with more diversity.”
Quick Response: There’s a pretty clear hook here: “Undercovers” is like many TV shows and movies you’ve seen before, but you’ve probably never seen them before with leads who look like Boris Kodjoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. You wouldn’t think that in 2010, we’d have to throw a parade for this, but we still probably do. Kudos. Total kudos. As is so often the case with Abrams shows, the leading lady, Mbatha-Raw, is the revelation. She’s sexy, funny, kicks butt and does an American accent that seems flawless until, in character, she does a British accent and you realize how flawless that is as well. Mbatha-Raw is definitely a star. Kodjoe is stolid, charming and unimpeachably good-looking, but he has a certain placidness that may be at odds with the subject matter and may have been what stood in the way of his stardom previously. He’s *too* cool. The pilot has Gerald McRaney in superb form as their disapproving Agency handler and Ben Schwartz, a little too broad and mugging, in the Marshall/Morgan role. The script by J.J. Abrams and Josh Reims has some action romantic-comedy cleverness, but not more than you’d expect from an episode of “Chuck” and the procedural plot in the pilot is generic and no different from countless episodes of “Alias” or, again, “Chuck.” Spies flirt, get dressed up, go to fancy galas and chase Eastern European baddies. With Abrams directing, the “Undercovers” pilot looks amazing and has energy to burn.
Desire To Watch Again: I’ll definitely stick with this for a while. And why wouldn’t I? I don’t think I’ve missed an episode of any J.J. Abrams-produced show other than “Six Degrees.” NBC’s thinking on this one is weird, since “Undercovers” is basically a more expensive “Chuck,” a show the network has never been able to sell. NBC is assuming Abrams is the real star here and precedent suggests that’s a problematic gamble.
Maybe if NBC figures out how to market it right… Oh, wait, I said NBC. Never mind.
Just because the leads are black doesn’t mean there’s more diversity. It actually sounds like there’s less. The cast of Chuck has a handful of WASPs, three Jews, a Hispanic, an East Asian, a South Asian, and an African-American.
I agree. When did a show consisting of one minority in the leads = diversity.
Greg – If you’re going to split hairs between Jews and WASPs (correctly noting that all “white” people aren’t classifiably the same), you might just as well note that Kodjoe is half-African/half-German and that Mbatha-Raw is half-British/South African. And then the cast has a couple WASPs, at least one Jew and a new addition who seems to be simply African-American.
I guess my point is if either of y’all can remember a season in which the year’s most expensive, heavily hyped pilot featured two minority leads without even an iota of name recognition for most mainstream viewers… let me know.
Because I can give you several dozen examples of heavily hyped shows fronted by white actors who audiences have never heard of.
So that’s a small part of what I meant by diversity…
-Daniel
Frankly, I don’t see why any discussion of diversity in relation to this show should go beyond, “Oh, the two leads are black…whatever.”
Merve – If the TV landscape were so diverse that it weren’t notable, no additional discussion would be required. But I’ll say again: Count the number of times in recent years an unknown (Boris Kodjoe is known, but he’s not KNOWN) minority actor, much less a pair, toplined a network series with this high a profile. Let me know what you come up with…
-Daniel
Dan is dead right. The notable thing here re: race is that such a high-profile, high-concept television show has two black people as leads. That just has never happened before. There’s been one. But never two.
Diversity within the show is irrelevant. And not wanting to focus on the fact that the two leads are black is perfectly in live with this historical moment of moronic colorblindness (which often translates to blindness to “non-white” not blindness to “whiteness), but it’s doesn’t mean anything other than thinking about it makes one too uncomfortable for too long.
It is a sign of progress that NBC is staking its new season on non-white leads on such an expensive show. We’ll have to wait to see if it’s good, but I’ll watch just so I can do my small part to make such a phenomenon occur again. Plus – Boris is HOT and I’m hoping his insanely talented wife Nicole does some kind of guest spot.
I see what you mean now. You were referring to diversity within the context of TV as a whole. I see a lot of writers say “diverse” when they really mean “black” (or some other non-white ethnicity) and thought this was going on here.
As for the three Jews, I assumed Zachary Levi was Jewish based on his name (and his looks a bit) and took that to mean the Bartowski family was Jewish. The third Jew is, of course, Lester.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw is so hot on the trailer! I hope this show clicks, I want it to be lighthearted spy show like Chuck and less mythology like Alias with the Rambaldi thing
As much as I want to be excited about this, Fienberg does make a good point – what the hell is NBC’s thinking regarding this show? The JJ Abrams name is not enough alone to bring a big audience to a show, even if it’s good (see: Fringe), and NBC already has this show – it’s called “Chuck” and it’s awesome
It might seem crass, but they are probably thinking that two black leads makes it less derivative than it seems to be. That’s common Hollywood thinking and I think they are banking on it making the show popular.
Since this has never happened before in TV who knows if it works. I’m hoping the show – outside of the casting – works.
I think that NBC is banking on “Chuck” moving in an entirely different direction than “Undercovers” next season. It seems as if “Chuck” is going to be about a vigilante spy on the search for his mother, whereas “Undercovers” is going to push the spy couple concept.
Greg has gotten me curious who the three Jewish people are on Chuck. Maybe Beckman and both of Jeffster? But not Zach Levi, that’s for sure, though he’s often mistaken for that due to using his middle name instead of his last as his stage name.
As to Undercovers, I think the name Abrams will be a barrier more than a help as badly received as the final (and to many very subpar) season of Lost was. For this show to succeed I suspect they’ll need to add a bit more humor, that would help. Both this and Nikita look like they are falling into a no man’s land of not realistic and not funny.
‘I don’t think I’ve missed an episode of any J.J. Abrams-produced show other than “Six Degrees.”‘ – Really? You watched ‘What About Brian’?
The short promos on NBC look good, I will definitely watch the pilot.