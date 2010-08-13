Take Me to the Pilots ’10: NBC’s ‘Outsourced’

[As I’ve already mentioned, and will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots.]
Show: “Outsourced,” NBC
The Pitch: “It’s ‘The Office’ in India. Only filmed in Burbank. And racist!”
Quick Response: To be fair, “Outsourced” isn’t actually racist. It’s xenophobic. Because India is a diverse country of different castes, races and ethnicities and “Outsourced” seems to be superficially ignorant of all of them. Wait. To be fair again, “Outsourced” may not actually be ignorant. It may be be lazy. Very lazy. Offensively lazy. But I guess it comes down to intentionality. Did Ken Kwapis and the “Outsourced” team set out to do a show that’s offensive to the world’s second largest nation and all of its inhabitants? Probably not. Were they lazy enough to be content with basing pilot punchlines around how much Indian people love cows, how silly it sounds when they they interpret American music with their foreign accents, how hilarious their native names are and the damage that Indian food does to Western digestive systems? Why yes. Yes they were. Is there a perfectly decent sitcom to be made about the culture clash between a stupid, aggressively annoying American forced to manage a call center in India? Almost certainly. But that would have required more nuance than the NBC comedy development department wanted to enforce on this pilot. If the “Outsourced” team had showed any awareness at press tour that their show might be a smidge broad, I’d be willing to accept that sometimes in a pilot, you just rely on shorthand, but they were all steadfast and proud of the work they’d done in the pilot. Well, the pilot is all about a stupid American (Ben Rappaport, not able to overcome the writing) learning that all of his stereotyped preconceptions of India were true. Count me out. And trust me, it really hurts to be so negative about a show that’s employing so many Indian actors (most by way of the United States or England) who otherwise might get even less substantive roles, but there you go. The best hope is that one or two of them — Rebecca Hazlewood and Sacha Dhawan seem like the best bets — shine despite the material and go on to different, better projects.
Desire To Watch Again: Of course, this is NOT a review. And I’ll watch a final version of the pilot before writing a review and, probably, I’ll watch a second or third episode just to be fair. I watched three episodes of “Brothers” last year. But my actual *desire* to watch again? Nil. [And I nearly managed to make it through without noting that ethnic caricaturing aside, the most offensive thing about “Outsourced” is that it’s airing in the place of “Parks and Recreation.” Because that’s an outside factor and the show’s problems can stand on their own.]
Is it just me or does that guy look like a younger Jason Sudeikis?
By the way, has NBC stopped publicly acknowledging that this is semi-spun off from a movie because they’re so badly damaging the source material?
I haven’t seen the pilot but I did see the extended preview, to me it seemed like they treat the Indian characters like caricatures. This was kind of blatant when they seemed to indicate that the main character’s love interest would be white American lady who works in the building and though a small thing it kind of made me think that they didn’t even have enough respect for the Indian characters to make one of them a love interest and more than people with funny accents. But, I could be wrong, I did just see the 5 minute preview.
Also I’m kind of hoping this blows up in NBCs face for shelving Parks and Rec for this apparent mess of a TV show.
velocityknow – Yup. I can definitely see the Jason Sudeikis resemblance.
And the main character’s future love interest is actually *australian*. Which makes it worse, because that means that the funny accent is fine, just so long as his love interest is white… Oh well…
-Daniel
sorry for the quibble, but, if i remember my geography right, India is not in South East Asia… wouldn’t it follow that Indians aren’t necessarily Southeast Asian…
ktg – Yup! The writers of “Outsourced” need to brush up on their culture and I need to brush up on my geography… Fixed…
-Daniel
While I haven’t seen any positive buzz at all surrounding Outsourced and I have little to no desire to watch it, isn’t it very possible that a lot of the negativity towards it is kneejerk stuff coming from it bumping off the very awesome P&R to midseason?
Ryan – I’m sure that in some pockets of the outside world there’s at least some built-in distrust for “Outsourced” because it is perceived as the show that bumped “P&R” to midseason. I can only assure you that my negativity towards it is based 100% on seeing the pilot.
-Daniel
This could be ANY COMPANY, USA so I’m sure it’ll be relatable, but from the previews, it seems like they outsourced the comedy.
I have no idea how similar this is, but last year, I believe, a show aired on ITV in the UK and whenever I read about this, it always makes me think of it. It was utterly atrocious, don’t get me wrong and I couldn’t get past the second episode but I still find it weird that another show exists like this.
…The internet has informed me that the show was called Mumbai Calling.
Looks awesome. I am in.
Do you realize how incredibly offensive this is to Americans whose jobs have been offshored ?
NBC should instead have investigative pieces on the corporations behind this madness, and its impact on actual productivity.
Oh, wait, that would require actual investigative journalism.
Sorry. What was I thinking?
The jobs would not be outsourced if there were Americans willing to work the same long hours for the same low pay as the workers in India.
@Sareeta:
You seem to imply that the American worker is lazy or greedy. I would contest that an Indian worker would not be willing to work those long hours for such low pay if they had to pay American prices for basic amenities.
It’s unfortunate that the American entertainment industry feels like the only role for Indian actors is comedic relief. While there have been some smart roles for Indian actors (the entire cast of Slumdog Millionaire, Naveen Andrews, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Rekha Sharma, Archie Punjabi), considering how much impact Indians have in this country in the medical, engineering, & computer science fields to name a few, it’s a shame they aren’t represented in a lot of our TV shows. I will not be watching this show based on your comments.
This is really too bad. I was excited to hear that NBC was going to be making this show because I am currently living it (from the NW and been living in Chennai for 2 months and will be here for at least a year). There are plenty of opportunites for well-done humor in the concept as things are often done quite differently here. It will be a real shame if the writers don’t take the time to find them and present them in a way that also shows the beauty and generousity of Indian people.
NBC should definitely bring back Parks & Rec and their 1.9 million viewers. what were they thinking trying to replace it with a new show that’s not a carbon copy of The Office in a selfish attempt at attracting more viewers and getting higher ratings.
umm.. Lars, if NBC was so unhappy with Parks & Rec’s ratings they would not have given it an early renewal.
You know, I really liked the movie “Outsourced” (Which this pilot is entirely based on), and as I live with and work with South Asians, I found the story to be quite refreshing, highlighting a culture clash motif entirely missing from North American entertainment outside of Kal Penn projects (American Desi, The Namesake, the Harold & Kumar franchise). So my hope is that the show will be true to the spirit of the movie, but absent an actress like Ayesha Dharker, I don’t know if they can pull it off.
