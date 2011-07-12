Take Me To The Pilots ’11: ABC’s ‘Once Upon a Time’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots.]
Show: “Once Upon a Time,” ABC
The Pitch:It’s kinda like “Lost” if instead of ordinary people stuck on an Island, there were fairy tale people stuck Real Life and instead of knowing they wanted to get back, they didn’t know… Since it’s created by “Lost” guys Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, it might make sense.
Quick Response: ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” is definitely the better of the fall’s two “What if the stories were TRUE?” expansions on fairy tale elements in the normal modern world. However, just as I suggested that NBC’s “Grimm” probably should be a Syfy series, “Once Upon a Time” feels like it could be a Syfy miniseries in the vein of “Tin Man” or “Alice.” It may just be that I’d feel better about the structure of the storytelling if I knew that it was all arcing to a conclusion in 8 hours or in 13 episodes. Even assuming that each “Once Upon a Time” episode will feature “Lost”-style flashbacks to the fairy tale lives that our character don’t remember living, this feels like a finite story trapped on American TV where all narratives are required to be infinite even if they shouldn’t be. If “Once Upon a Time” were a Syfy miniseries — or even a Robert Halmi joint on NBC or something — I would also find it easier to pass off that the special fairy tale effects are… only so-so and I’m not sure how tolerant I’m going to be of 50 or 60 episodes of these effects. “Cheesy” may not be the right word, but “whimsically inexpensive” may be. And I doubt that’s intentional. [It may also be prettied up substantially by the time the pilot airs.] That’s probably why I liked the sequences in Storybrooke, the strange Maine town in which all of the forgetful fairy tale people now reside, more than the predictably Disney-fied fantasy stuff. More Storybrooke, less StoryBook would have been my preferred focus. Oh well. I don’t get a vote. I’m also going to need a good explanation for the hodgepodge of fairy tale elements working their way in here. Most particularly, I don’t get what Collodi’s Geppetto and Disney’s Jiminy Cricket are doing with these traditional Grimm’s characters. If you’re taking a “Fables”-style “anything goes” approach, why be so limited and random? But anywho… Jennifer Morrison is very good in the lead. After “How I Met Your Mother” and several bad seasons of “House,” I’d forgotten how likable she can be in the right role. And I quite enjoyed how much fun Robert Carlyle, Lana Parrilla and Raphael Sbarge are having with their characters, though I wonder whether those broader-tapestry supporting performances will become exhausting long-term, making Ginnifer Goodwin’s almost effortless inhabiting of her role seem even more appealing. And for one episode, Jared Gilmore was acceptably precocious, but with wise-beyond-their-years kids, it’s a slippery slope into Obnoxiousville, which may be another tiny Maine burg.
Desire To Watch Again: I’m definitely interested in seeing a second episode, but the amount of wheel-spinning in the second episode could determine whether I invest fully, or whether I decide that *my* Happily Ever After is watching Sunday Night Football instead.
Take Me To The Pilots ’11: NBC’s ‘Awake’
Take Me To The Pilots ’11: FOX’s ‘I Hate My Teenage Daughter’
Take Me To The Pilots ’11: The CW’s ‘The Secret Circle’
Take Me To The Pilots ’11: CBS’ ‘Unforgettable’
Take Me To The Pilots ’11: NBC’s ‘The Playboy Club’
Take Me To The Pilots ’11: ABC’s ‘Charlie’s Angels’
Take Me To The Pilots ’11: NBC’s ‘Grimm’
Take Me To The Pilots ’11: FOX’s ‘New Girl’
Take Me To The Pilots ’11: The CW’s ‘Hart of Dixie’
Take Me To The Pilots ‘ 11: ABC’s ‘Apartment 23’
Take Me To The Pilots ’11: CBS’ ‘A Gifted Man’
All of last year’s Take Me To The Pilots installments.
I guess the big risk with this show is that it’s no so much begging as demanding to be measured against Bill Willingham’s writing on ‘Fables’, IMO the best comic book the “mainstream” industry is putting out right now. Any thoughts on how it compares?
Craig – I think I’ve only read the first five or six trade paperbacks of “Fables,” but a lot of what’s great about what I’ve read is the clarity of the storytelling and a lot of what has to be done in “Once Upon a Time” is muddling the storytelling to make it clear that this is totally *not* “Fables.” I’d still rather see a “Fables” series (preferable on HBO or AMC) than either of this fall’s options.
But that’s just me…
-Daniel
Dan – It’s not just you. But part of me is glad ABC left their pass at ‘Fables’ in development hell as soon as Willingham said publicly he wasn’t involved. I agree with you that cable is the only way to do ‘Fables’, as (without getting into spoilers) there’s quite a lot of stuff in the comics that would give your average network exec a stroke. Something else that’s great about Willingham’s writing is that 1) he’s actually rigorous about thinking through the “fairy tale characters in the ‘real’ world” premise. (Being a fairytale princess is all very nice, but it’s not a particularly useful skill-set when you’re looking for a job to pay the rent.) 2) He’s not shy about taking familiar fairy-tale characters and developing them in some extremely twisted, kid-unfriendly directions. (There’s a reason why you never, ever mention THOSE dwarves around Snow White. That’s a throwaway line in the first issue, and when it pays off down the road? Well, let’s just say it’s more Tarantino than Walt Disney.)
Whimsically inexpensive. Heh.
I watched the pilot too and I liked it a lot. But too be honest I canÂ´t stand Jennifer Morrison in any of her roles not even this and I must admit that is a very likable role but I find her very limited. My wish would be to see the rest of the cast shine because I like the concept a lot.
I’m sorry for my elementary English.
I disagree, Jennifer is a great actress to me, I love in any of her roles, she is my fav actress. Re-watch ”House” seaon 1, 2 and 3 (best seasons of the show) and her last scene with Hugh Laurie, she is totally amazing! I cried so much, she take me very much!
I believe that you do not know her well her, who knows her and no hates her (like such envy and bitter Huddy fans) know how big she is!
She have so much roles because she deserve it! Look Warrior on september, oscar winner leavel, she is so amazing there! :)
I like Jennifer Morrison very much, Cameron actually is my most favorite character besides House and Wilson, so of course I’m very excited for this one. Jennifer is very talented and flexible, I’m sure she’ll do great. The fairytale theme sounds good too. So I’ll watch for sure.
Is Jamie Dornan good in his role (the seriff) ? You talk about almost every characters expect him. As I love him I’d like to know.