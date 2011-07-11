Take Me To The Pilots ’11: NBC’s ‘Awake’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots.]
Show: “Awake” (NBC)
The Pitch:“It’s like ‘Inception,’ only not very much like ‘Inception,’ but maybe more like a police procedural, but kinda not.”
Quick Response: For last night’s Take Me To The Pilots, I tore into “I Hate My Teenage Daughter,” one of the worst pilots of the year. To wash the taste out of my mouth, I’m cheating and saying a few words about one of my favorites pilots of the year, even though NBC is holding it for midseason. “Awake” may be the best-looking network pilot in several years. From the opening shots, in which we witness the tragic car accident that sets the plot in motion, director David Slade (“Hard Candy,” “30 Days of Night”) puts his fingerprints all over “Awake.” The wallpaper pops in every interior. Raindrops explode off the screen. An emotionally draining session with a shrink is drained of primary colors. It’s gorgeous to look at and leading man Jason Isaacs successfully grounds the mind-mending plot about a detective living two parallel lives, one when he’s awake and another when he’s asleep. Which is which? What is reality and what is dream? Isaacs has a human gravitas and uses his conviction to make every beat of Kyle Killen’s verbose script seem worthy of consideration, even if parts of the pilot feel a bit too much like the gleeful meanderings of a Psych major delving too deeply into rudimentary dream theory. Isaacs has some exceptional support, including “Terriers” vet Laura Allen, who was wisely bumped from a supporting role into the female lead. I also liked both Steve Harris and a self-consciously mas-macho Wilmer Valderrama as the main character’s partners in the different realities. My question after watching the pilot is the same thing I worried about after reading the script: What is the week-to-week series here and what are the chances audiences will respond to what is a VERY cerebral show, especially when the dream theory stuff resonates much more strongly than the procedural stuff? I can’t be bothered with the second part, since I know that *I* responded. Audiences either will or won’t respond and this is *my* gut reaction. But the first part, I’m not sure if there’s a “Daybreak”/”Journeyman” sort of conspiracy/mythology at the root of the “Why is this strange thing happening to this guy?” mythology or if we’re supposed to feel like it’s all in his head. “Awake” has the ability to go either way and I can imagine resolutions that could be intriguing and others that could be infuriating. And I can’t imagine what Season 5 of “Awake” is. Who knows? Who cares? This is a pilot. And, on its own, it’s a good one.
Desire To Watch Again: Oh, I’m there for a second episode. No question. There are one or two pilots that I like roughly as much, but I don’t think I watched a network pilot this summer that I liked more. I’m also incredibly interested in seeing what “Awake” looks like without Slade at the helm. Will all of the visual inventiveness go out the window? Or will they take advantage of a limited spring run to hire a different type of director to maintain the pilot aesthetic?
Thats great. I really like Isaacs and Harris a lot. Not a big fan of Allen for most of her career, but she was great on Terriers, hopefully she continues to shine
The Smash pilot could give Awake a run for its money. Smash is many peoples favorite pilot.
Jim – But it’s not mine.
-Daniel
This does sound good. What would be lovely is if shows like this could be considered short-term, in the British style. This sounds like a concept that could be awesome for about two seasons, at which point it would either have to change radically or begin to falter.
Anyway, I’ll be watching.
The preview they released after Upfronts was fantastic… can’t wait for the midseason premiere. I am keeping my fingers crossed that this doesn’t pull a Lone Star. Please, oh please!!!
Nice to see him without Malfoy’s wig.
I love the trailer for this show a lot. I hope it holds up and catches on.
Dan – Could “Awake” be picked up by a cable network if the ratings arnt great on NBC and by NBC standards they would have to be awful, or does the prodution cost seem too much for a cable network
Joel-94– Let “Awake” at least get canceled before we try finding a new home for it! It’s obviously not a cheap show, but yeah, what I’d say is that it’d be best to see what sort of an audience NBC can find for the show before A)Imagining how much of an audience it could get elsewhere or B)Imagining a hypothetical cable home.
That being said, it’s pretty clearly *not* a USA show or a Syfy show…
-Daniel
Hasn’t NBC tried to assist its first shows by rerunning them on cable? I believe some of their original programming reran on Syfy to build support on the network. I know they did that for The Voice with marathons on E! but that wasn’t low rated. So maybe rerunning new episodes on Syfy rather then airing Enterprise five times a day.
I truly hope NBC hangs in there and doesn’t give up on “Awake” like they did with “Journeyman”. DAN–Did you ever see the 2000 Demi Moore, Stellan Skarsgaard & William Fichtner film “Passion of Mind”? It has the same premise, minus the detective work. :)
Thanks for this review that isn’t a review. Even more excited for Awake now! It looks beautifully shot, and such an interesting premise. I just hope people give it a chance. What has nbc done to me?! This and Smash are the 2 shows I am most looking forward to for the new season. The power of a great trailer, lol!
Awake looks like it might be the best new network show next year. The trailer gave me goosebumps. I’m pretty confident I’ll be obsessed with the pilot, but the question really is whether the premise can be sustained as a weekly tv series, as there have been many shows with great pilots in the past which just didn’t to wprk as a tv series. I’m relieved though that the show is getting 13 episodes due to its midseason premiere, because then we’ll at least know if it’s a brilliant piece of tv, unlike with Lone Star.