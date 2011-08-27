Take Me To The Pilots ’11: NBC’s ‘Smash’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots.]
Show: “Smash” (NBC)
The Pitch: “It’s ‘Glee’… Only for people who like their musical theater undefiled.”
Quick Response: Although the instinct is to think of “Smash” as NBC’s answer to “Glee,” the network’s decision to air this midseason drama at 10 p.m. isn’t an accident. The network hasn’t scheduled “Smash” at 10 at the risk of narrowing its audience, but rather scheduled it at 10 p.m. in recognition that “Smash” probably isn’t going to be for everybody. “Glee” twists itself into pretzel shapes to be a Big Tent show, an Everybody’s Special, Everybody’s Welcome show. And “Smash” is not “Glee,” which is what I appreciated most from the pilot. It’s a serious-minded, process-oriented, Let’s Put On a Show drama in which love for Broadway and love for the IDEA of the legitimate musical theatre isn’t just paid lip-service. And I liked that. It’s an adult show in which people sing a lot. As such, I think “Smash” is actually a far riskier show than “Glee” ever was. To paraphrase The Bard, the musical’s the thing and even though “Smash” features Emmy winners (Debra Messing) and Oscar winners (Anjelica Huston) and Tony winners (incomparable “Rubicon” co-star Michael Cristofer) and “American Idol” near-winners (Kat McPhee) and recognizable Broadway folks like Brian d’Arcy James and Megan Hilty and Christian Borle and recognizable TV folks like Jack Davenport and Dylan Baker, there’s no indication that anybody thinks themself above the ensemble. Everybody’s just playing their role and everybody’s doing it well enough and within the proper limitations. So do I think Katharine McPhee is an evolved thespian? Well no. But do I think she looks beautiful, sings well and conveys the necessary innocence as a callow ingenue? Absolutely. Messing, Huston, Davenport, really everybody has been smartly cast and there are no sore thumbs sticking out. There are dangers to doing a TV show or movie about an original musical and the biggest danger is that the people on-screen will be raving about the brilliance of a new song which, in point of fact, is only so-so. I felt that with the original song in the pilot and fear it’s an inevitable ongoing concern [Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman are established Broadway hitmakers, so their involvement obviously isn’t a bad sign. Perhaps future original songs from the show-within-a-show Marilyn Monroe musical will be better.]. I also found “Smash” to be an oddly “cold” show, focused-yet-distanced, in a way that’s opposite from “Glee,” which is a “hot” show, pandering-and-universal. I’d think this were a choice that had been made, but since upfronts, NBC brass have been talking about the emotional reactions people have had to “Smash.” Tears and whatnot. I had none, ending up interested but not involved. But I appreciated the cast, appreciated the serious approach to the subject matter and appreciated the New York specificity. I wonder how long the show will be able to stay methodical and semi-realistic, before process has to be pushed aside for sensationalism.
Desire To Watch Again: Appreciation isn’t love or passion, but it will definitely be enough to bring me back. I liked the slowness of “Smash” — the auditioning, the search for financing, the writing-within-the-writing — and I hope the show won’t feel the need to accelerate or to cut corners.
How was Gaius Charles?
Does Momma Smash ever make any appearances to counsel her son?
Momma Smash should be cast in every show.
This sounds cool, or at least interesting. I think I can appreciate a musical TV show without the nonsense of Glee.
Texas Forever.
You had me at “anti-Glee”
So it is the adult GLEE with actual talent? I’m sold.
Razorback- I get what you’re trying to do here, but that’s not what Dan is saying at all. Plus, as awful as “Glee” is, its cast certainly has “actual talent.”
I watched 1.5 seasons of GLEE… I am well aware of the “actual talent” of the show. But the assets of one ditsy cheerleader isn’t enough for me. I need more substance.
Sounds like we’re on the same page. As I said, “Glee” is awful. I was just pointing out that Daniel does nothing to indicate that this is “the adult GLEE with actual talent.” Rather, he claims that it’s a “serious-minded, process-oriented” drama. Sounds nothing like the “Glee” I’ve seen.
Matt, it’s called sarcasm.
Hmm. Ok. I think “it” *might* be misnamed, otherwise “it” is an extremely odd employment of sarcasm. Oh well, I’ve stopped caring.
Dan, this is Robert Greenblatt’s pet project that he brought over from Showtime. He seems like the man who might be able to turn around NBC. He seems like a guy who takes risks and that’s a good thing. Network tv needs more risk taking. He seems like Brandon Tartikoff.
Daniel- Is this the type of musical with impromptu singing that isn’t happening in “real life” or are all of the musical numbers related to the Broadway setting?
For whatever reason, I can really only handle the former. Non-diegetic performances give me a headache.
This was my question too. I know a lot of people have an issue with characters spontaneously bursting into song, but if all of the songs are from the musical then that only gives them about 15-20 songs to sing…over and over again. Plus, what would they do for a second season? Have all of the exact same people work on a different musical?
Nice review thank you. This is the show I am definitely most interested in seeing. The trailer sucked me in! I read a recent interview with the show makers where shaiman said having existing and contemporary songs will be just as important to the story as the original musical songs, so i maybe they are already going down the sensationalist route?!
Dan I have a question about the casting of Katharine McPhee – do you think this was an informed decision by the show makers to get someone on board who might perhaps appeal to a more mainstream audience (rather than them go for a current Broadway star)? I have always loved her voice but it’s definitely not an in your face BIG BROADWAY voice, and for me, this is no bad thing! Much in the same way they apparently toned down Lea Michele’s Broadway voice for Glee.
Does the pilot mention Kat McPhee’s character’s background story as a young girl from a small Texas town, inspired by the local high school quarterback, Brian “Smash” Williams, to follow her own dreams of making it big, going onto Broadway and become her own “Smash”?
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Or was she from a small town in New Jersey, inspired by another New Jerseyite (New Jerseyan? New Jerseyer?), Brian Williams, who went on to become the anchor of the NBC Nightly News?
Smash was actually a running back.
I think Incredible Hulk jokes would be funnier than Smash Williams jokes…
Spielberg talked to Kat after she finished up Idol & 5 years later here she is! When I saw the trailer featuring Kat, I was so happy for her! She CAN and WILL pull this off–I have faith in her!
Dan: Thanks for the sneak peek at NBC’s “Smash.” As a person who never possessed any artistic talent of my own, I am VERY curious to see how the writers address the influx of steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs in the world of musical theater. Are there any hints as to how the kids will find the extra cash for their “secret weapon?” Singing on street corners? Stealing concession money at the NYC Ballet? Part-time shifts at the Alamo Freeze? These are big questions, and I hope you can be of assistance…
Outstanding post. Only part I would add is asking if Kat McPhee gets musicalogal like Tom Cruise gets scientolagical?
Great write-up, very balanced and to the point. I have a question about romance because we know from many show experience that when shippers start writing the show with their demands to unpair ___ and ____ and pair ____ with _____ quality goes to toilet. So who are the couples and potential couples and does the pilot overplays or at least hints at love triangle like the trailer does? And what`s the potential for shipper wars?
I think I speak for all of America when I say that I’m very disappointed that you took the high road and didn’t make any Smash Williams jokes here, Dan, and I’ve never even watched “Friday Night Lights”. I hope, at least, that Alan calls you out on the next podcast, whenever the hell that is.
may be.