Take Me To The Pilots ’11: NBC’s ‘Whitney’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots.]
Show: “Whitney” (NBC)
The Pitch: “You loved Whitney Cummings’ raunchy standup, now see if you love her in the hippest comedy of 1993.”
Quick Response: This is one that NBC should probably scrap and start over with. The pilot is consistently and woefully unfunny. And as unfunny as the pilot is, NBC has managed to feature just about every single punchline in promos that have been in almost relentless circulation. As I’ve said on Twitter, there’s one punchline in “Whitney” that made me laugh out loud when I saw it in the upfronts sizzle reel and that made me laugh out loud within the pilot and it’s even made me laugh out loud the couple times I’ve seen it in promotion on NBC. But that’s it. So NBC has a problem: “Whitney” is a bad pilot and I don’t think people are going to like it. They’re going to be disappointed. But the people who actually are LOVING the “Whitney” promos — there may be some out there, though I don’t know any — are going to tune in and they’re going to be disappointed by how little there is that they haven’t seen. [“Whitney” is already in real danger of a viewer uprising in its Thursday home. This pilot isn’t going to help.] My solution would be to leave this sucker on the shelf and move on with Ep.2. It’s not like “Whitney” has an origin pilot or anything. It’s Whitney and her boyfriend (Chris D’Elia) mid-relationship. Give the show a fighting chance and don’t air this episode. It would be the humane thing to do, because I don’t disagree with NBC’s core feeling that Whitney Cummings is a talented and promising comedic voice and that her energy with D’Elia has potential, even if that promise and that potential are, at best, nascent in the pilot. The pilot also makes very little profitable use of the supporting cast featuring Maulik Pancholy and several other plausibly valuable foils, and it doesn’t include the newly added Jane Kaczmarek at all. So start over. You can lift the scene with Whitney in the naughty nurse costume and insert it in a future episode and I guarantee that I’ll laugh again when she asks the boyfriend to fill out the pile of paperwork before sex. But airing this pilot isn’t the right way to treat a show you pretend to like. I don’t need to tell the world anything else about this pilot. I’m willing to forget it ever happened. You won’t get that offer from me for “Free Agents,” I assure you.
Desire To Watch Again: Of all of the bad comedy pilots this spring, “Whitney” is the one that I actually think has the most potential to turn in a decent — not “remarkable,” not “hilarious” and not even “good,” necessarily, but “decent” — second episode. I highly doubt I’ll give it much more than two or three episodes, but I *did* watch nearly two-thirds of a season of “Outsourced,” so it could happen. In any case, I hope NBC doesn’t waste one of my good-faith viewings on this pilot.
I was really annoyed by the one promo they kept on showing over and over again about Whitney and her boyfriend having a fight over her wearing a hoodie to a wedding.
What is weird is on the day of the panel for Whitney. TVDW wrote on Twitter saying he liked Whitney’s other show (Two Broke Girls) and Whitney herself but could not say the same for this show. Either that night or soon after I started seeing a new set of promos. This one showed Whitney interacting with a man watching a football game and then spent most of the promo with Whitney doing a talking head making a joke about grown men wearing professional football jersey’s while watching football. To me it seemed like they redid the promos to promote Whitney as the comic voice and stopped promoting the show as a whole within a few minutes. I really wonder if someone at NBC was monitoring critics tweets and reactions and whether that got them to change the promos so quickly.
Tausif – I think you’d have to look hard to find a critic who prefers “Whitney” to “2 Broke Girls.” And I think *somebody* at NBC would admit to you that “Whitney” was picked up more out of confidence in Cummings than the show that was produced. Since I think that would be a perfectly reasonable think to decide, scrapping the original pilot entirely seems fairly reasonable. It’s still unlikely…
-Daniel
Actually, Dan, Whitney and Are there Vodka, its me Chelsea, were probably picked up because of corporate synergy. Whitney Cummings appears on Chelsea Handlers talk show which airs on E!, NBC’s sister network through the merger between NBCUniversal and Comcast.
Jack – You’re in a lecture-y mood today, eh? Yes. I’m aware of Whitney and Chelsea’s connection to a lightly watched talk show on a cable network owned by NBC’s new parent company. I should probably step away from my computer.
-Daniel
NBC has announced that they’re going to re-shoot the scenes featuring Whitney’s mother, using Jane Kaczmarek instead…
BriGuyX – That alone will not save the pilot.
-Daniel
They are showing a preview of Whitney now as part of the Regal Cinemas “pre-movie entertainement” aka 20 minutes of commercials. Didn’t seem that funny.
I thought it wouldn’t be good when I saw the promos, but as a fan of Malcolm in the Middle, I know I’m gonna torture myself for a few weeks just to see Jane Kaczmarek (if she’s at least as good as she was on Wilfred, I’ll be satisfied).
Oy, that long reel that was out there that ends with them in the hospital has to be one of the least funny things I’ve seen this year, short of the Zookeeper promo. I can’t imagine this show even being decent, but maybe it will turn into one of those things that just isn’t for me.
What a weird show to slot into Thursday night, though.
What sitcom would you particulary classify as decent? Better With You? The Middle? I’m just trying to figure out what I should expect because I was expecting an all out negative review for this one but you saw a potential, a little potential at that but still it got me curious
Forg – Hmmm… A “decent” comedy. I’d say “Better with You” was a smidge worse than decent, but was often decent. “The Middle,” when I watch, is better than decent, but not my cup of tea. “Better With You” could be an OK example of a “decent” comedy. Like “There’s no point in making fun of it, but it’s not really GOOD either.”
-Daniel