Take Me To The Pilots ’11: The CW’s ‘Ringer’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots.]
Show: “Ringer” (The CW)
The Pitch: “You know what would be better than one Sarah Michelle Gellar returning to the small screen? TWO!”
Quick Response: I love my notes for “Ringer.” It took only a minute or two to realize that this was going to be the sort of superficial musing on identity and duality that would require as many shots of mirrors as possible. So I just started writing “MIRROR!!!” whenever a character looked yearningly into a bathroom vanity or even saw a reflection in a window. It happened so many times that skimming my notes is like reading a diary entry about a walk in the park written by Doug the Dog from “Up.” [“La la. What a beautiful… SQUIRREL!!! … day. The sun is shin… SQUIRREL!!! .. ing and the birds are sing … SQUIRREL!!! … ing.] The thing I’ll acknowledge about “Ringer” is that it cuts together as a great trailer. The sizzle reel at upfronts was cool. The teaser that debuted at press tour was, in fact, kinda awesome. But I’ve seen the pilot and it’s trash. Or, at the very least, it’s a trashy near-parody of a telenovela. The creators’ aspiration may have been aspiring for VERY low-rent Hitchcock, but instead they’ve gotten very high-gloss Telemundo. Here’s where I remind you of the paragraph that presages each of these Take Me To The Pilots entries. Critics were sent a pilot of “Ringer” that contained some laughable green screen effects. It’s my guess those will be fixed. Critics were sent a pilot of “Ringer” with some laughable musical cues. It’s my hope that those will be fixed and that’s part of why I rewatch every pilot before writing actual reviews. Tweaking those bargain-basement touches could easily make the entire “Ringer” pilot play better. You know what won’t get fixed? Sarah Michelle Gellar, whose soap opera background hasn’t enhanced her ability to clearly delineate between the challenging assortment of characters and characters-pretending-to-be-other-characters she’s been asked to play. Gellar’s playing twins Bridget and Siobhan and while one is slightly funnier and the other is slightly prissier, they’re equally brittle and internalized. Neither is actually interesting. [And I like Gellar on principle. She played countless versions of Buffy over the years and usually made the transitions flawlessly. I don’t think Bridget and Shiobhan are written distinctively enough for her to play them distinctively, at least initially.] No amount of pilot tinkering is going to explain why leading men Kristoffer Polaha and Ioan Gruffudd are taking everything so seriously when pilot director Richard Shepard obviously isn’t. Actually, I can’t tell what Shepard is doing and he’s probably at fault for the confused and ultimately damning sense of tone in the “Ringer” pilot. It’s almost like he decided to make a telenovela, but didn’t clue the actors in. So you’ve got an over-declarative, non-stop-exposition soap opera script, you’ve got an even more heavy handed low-budget thriller/soap opera visual approach and then you have the actors moping around like they’re in a badly performed indie drama. Nothing gels and nothing is nearly as innovative or shocking as the musical stings want to pretend. The idea that CBS ever would have given serious consideration to programming this show is laughable and yet it doesn’t feel like a CW show either. Lifetime, maybe?
Desire To Watch Again: There’s an off chance that everybody could get on the same page by the second or third episode and I’ll probably give it the chance to get there. On the other hand, I may just watch two or three additional episodes of ABC Family’s eerily similar (and definitely no worse) “The Lying Game” and that could sate any appetite I have for any twin-trigue. It’s a real problem for The CW that “The Lying Game” is premiering a full month ahead of “Ringer,” since ABC Family targets basically the same demo.
Unrelated Side Note: I made a mistake and foregrounded too many of the pilots I kinda liked in this Take Me To The Pilots breakdown. That means that a bunch of the pilots I disliked the most are coming in a long run at the end. And I still have three or four of my least favorite pilots still to come. There are a couple more that I kinda like that I haven’t written up yet, but mostly? Bleak.
Dan, how do you think this will do, ratings-wise? I’m not asking for a numerical guess or anything, just spitballing. People are saying that Sarah Michelle Gellar has her own audience, and maybe that’s true. But I can’t imagine that it’s a very big audience, as devoted as it may be. After all, “Buffy” topped out at, what, five million viewers? Bigger than anything on the CW, but I have to wonder how many of those viewers even give a crap about anything that happens on the CW.
Liz – Spitballing? I think it’ll premiere well. But what that means for The CW? Dunno. 3.5 million? Hard to imagine much more than that. Give or take? Big drop after Week 1. And then it’ll either level — if it actually improves — or it’ll keep falling. If I felt it were better, I’d have a good deal more optimism…
-Daniel
It needs to get a .6 or so to survive, so not much at all. Think the marketting could do okay for it but you never know.
I think this show could do Nikita type of numbers, not great or good but acceptable for CW. Of course if Secret Circle and Hart of Dixie soars then this could spell trouble for it. But anyway, the show has better chances of survival here at CW where the ratings bar is laughably low already
“[twitter.com]
Good gravy. The “Ringer” pilot is absurdly campy. Either you’ve got SMG blinders on or you don’t.”
Doesn’t sound like liking her on principle
And it’s Siobhan .
Siobhan – What does one have to do with the other? I *do* like SMG on principle. That’s my default state. Doesn’t mean I don’t judge any project on its own merit, sans blinders. That tweet — love having past tweets quoted back to me as if they’re somehow gospel… way to google — was written after I watched the pilot. I just didn’t write the Take Me To The Pilots entry til this morning.
-Daniel
Oh and fixed the spelling of “Siobhan.” Thanks!
-Daniel
Dan, sorry to be OT but are you going to review Smash anytime soon? Twitter is abuzz how great it is so I`m curious to hear your take.
Miami D – I’ll get to “Smash” in the next couple weekends… I’m just working through the fall stuff first now…
-Daniel
Thanks on your reply! Right, I totally forgot that thing is mid not fall. :slaps her forehead:
“Unrelated Side Note: I made a mistake and foregrounded too many of the pilots I kinda liked in this Take Me To The Pilots breakdown.”
– I suggest you proceed to WORK IT already and not pro-long the agony anymore :D Please save at least two “good” ones on the last set.
This is one of the very few negative “reviews” I’ve read on Ringer so far. I guess everybody has different tastes. Most every other critic that has seen the pilot has liked it though. Whatev, I can’t wait for Ringer!
Fabe – I definitely know a couple of my colleagues who have seen “Ringer” and enjoyed it. Some people definitely will. Many of those people will be people who will convince themselves to love anything SMG-related. And some will be people who just like the show.
I assure you, though, that the sentence “Most every other critic that has seen the pilot has liked it” is factually inaccurate.
-Daniel
Dan – I just meant that many reviews that I have read have been positve. I know not all of them will be.
However, critics at TVLine, TV Addict, ShowBuzzDaily, The Futon Critic, The Daily Beast, and AOL Television have said it has potential.
Thanks for your “assurance” though!
-Fabe
Fabe – It’s like you want me to insult my colleagues, but I’m not gonna do it… My opinion’s my own. I’ll be OK with that whether everybody agrees with me or nobody does.
-Daniel
Sorry haha. I’ve been a little obsessed with Ringer so I kind of go overboard.
They posted a link to this on Whedonesque and I was very amused by this comment that someone posted:
“To put things in perspective, the author of this review has very very high standards and actually seems to like very few shows.”
Ha didn’t you watch and enjoy (at least a little) Hellcats!?
Kevin – I try to enjoy shows based on what they attempt to deliver and the degree to which they deliver it. Doesn’t mean I don’t have very high standards.
Dunno. It’s all relative.
-Daniel
This is the first bad review I’ve seen so far, most review have been positive. All the things you didn’t like could be fixed in the pilot that will air in september. In fact it doesn’t matter what critics say, audience is what it counts.
PS: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Buffy fans are not stupid, they don’t “convince themselves to love anything SMG-related”, if the show is really bad they won’t watch the show.
L.D.V. – I never said SMG fans or Buffy fans were stupid. But many of them are fiercely devoted. Not the same thing.
And no, the overall disconnect between the writing, directing and performances probably won’t be fixed by September, though the effects and music absolutely could be.
Anyway you’ll see many more negative reviews — also more positive reviews — when “Ringer” premieres.
-Daniel
I’ve never been so disappointed by a show I haven’t even seen yet. I really wanted SMG to be in another good show, but unfortunately it sounds like this isn’t it. Maybe in 10 or 20 years she’ll get a Showtime show that’s interesting for the first few seasons and then goes off the rails. That would be fun.
The first Buffy season was a bit trashy too and still the show become my favourites. So I will give this show a chance to grow and find itself as well.
Travis Yanan who I really respect liked the script very much and seem to like the pilot as well. But it seems to me that you (Daniel) didn’t like the script in the first place.
Gab – I don’t know how the script read initially. I just didn’t think it was very good in execution. On the page, it may have read far better? Entirely possible.
-Daniel
ringer the best