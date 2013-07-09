Take Me To The Pilots ’13: ABC’s ‘Betrayal’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you’ve read me, you’ve read my reviews and you know this isn’t what they look like.]
Show:“Betrayal” (ABC)
Airs:Sundays at 10 p.m.
The Pitch:“It’s like a upper-crust soap opera only without any sense of fun. Think ‘Dirty Sexy Money’ only leaden. Oh and you’ve never seen longer close-ups of Stuart Townsend’s blurred, bare butt than you’ll get here. If that’s a selling point.”
Quick Response: I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: “Betrayal” probably won’t be the first show cancelled this year, but it’s the show with the least chance of success. I don’t know what made ABC buy this pitch or what made them pick up this pilot. And nothing is going to make people watch. Structure-challenged scribe David Zabel has two new shows at ABC, both of which start with completely gratuitous, value-diminishing in medias res openings. One of those shows is actually pretty decent despite the lazy-ass structure. The other is “Betrayal.” I’ve gotta say: I’ve watched hundreds of pilots over the years and I’ve seen probably dozens that were worse than “Betrayal.” Heck, there are worse pilots this season. Several. “Betrayal” is full of pretty people. I’d watch Hannah Ware do just about anything, forgiving that she’s woefully incapable of doing an American accent. And I’d watch James Cromwell do anything because he’s Farmer Hoggett and also because when he goes with the bald-and-goatee look, he’s a total badass. And Patty Jenkins knows how to craft a superficially shiny and handsome pilot. So yeah. I’ve seen worse pilots than “Betrayal” — Yes, ABC, you’re welcome to that as a pull-quote — but I’ve probably never watched a pilot that I found less gripping or even vaguely interesting. Yes, 21 minutes of “Work It” felt like going to a tattoo parlor and getting barbed wire inked onto your eyeball, but 42 minutes of “Betrayal” felt like two years of watching very, very expensive paint dry on the wall of an apartment you could never afford to live in. Ware and Stuart Townsend play two people who have trouble connecting with other people who start an affair because they have a sterile connection brought about by their troubles connecting, or just because they’re very pretty, not that everybody isn’t very pretty. Or maybe they just bond over the difficulties of speaking excruciatingly bad dialogue with bad American accents? I don’t know. I’m not as interested in empty infidelity as some people seem to be and I don’t doubt that there’s a tiny subset of disenchanted housewife that will swoon over all of the yearning glances here. But nobody else will. Because these aren’t humans. Any of them. And then, as if the infidelity nonsense isn’t soulless enough, there’s a murder plot that’s only spiced up by “E.T.” star Henry Thomas giving a strange performance that is going to have more than a few callous sorts referencing “Tropic Thunder.” I won’t do that, but it’s an odd, odd performance that, if nothing else, Henry Thomas is fully committed to. Is the performance confusingly jarring in the context of this anodyne nightmare of expensive real estate, art galleries and corporate boardrooms? Well, yes. But it’s the only part of the entire show that made me pay attention, even if only to write, “Really?” in my notes a few times.
Desire To Watch Again: Zero. I strongly dislike “Revenge,” but I keep watching it because even though the scandals of the idle rich are meaningless to me, sometimes it has a sense of camp. This has no camp, no fun and even the in medias res tease at the beginning, which is repeated at the end, isn’t nearly enticing enough for me ever to tune in again.
A few months back, my mom and I were in a mall and someone from Nielsen asked us to watch this pilot and give some opinions. It was absolutely awful and excruciating to watch. The in media res beginning seems to come from a different show than depicted in the pilot. The entire episode focused on the affair that felt like an empty romance since neither character had any personality. I was convinced walking out that day that the show wouldn’t be picked up and shocked during upfronts. Glad to see I wasn’t the only one bored to tears by it.
Based on the network descriptions and the extended trailers that I’ve watched of the fall’s new pilots, this seems like a dreadfully grim upcoming TV season. Aside from ‘Dracula’, there is nothing premiering in the fall that I’m genuinely excited about. And every new sitcom looks terrible.
Would you say, Dan, that this year’s crop of pilots is worse than usual?
But thank you for this series. I find it invaluable and very entertaining.
I’m not Dan or anything, but I actually think this is one of the strongest pilot seasons since the 2009-10 season. Almost everything (save Dads) on FOX looks intriguing, ABC is at least trying new things this year even if most of their shows aren’t my cup of tea, NBC’s comedies look much more promising than last year’s, and even CBS looks like they could have one or two decent pilots. So I dunno. For what it’s worth, I thought last year’s crop was absolutely loathsome so I might be looking at this through rosy lenses.
I agree that this show will probably be a huge failure…it just looks too slow and too cheesy, at least it seems that way in the trailer. It looks like a housewife novel and thereby has very limited appeal to be successful. However, I thought the same about Revenge, which did quite successfully in its first season – so who knows. I will probably check it out, because I kind of liked the cheesiness and overly seriousness of the trailer, but I don’t expect it too last or to stay n my watch list.
A couple things:
1. Would it be possible to include a link to the trailers of the show you’re discussing in each “Take Me To The Pilots” entry?
2. Man, James Cromwell totally DOES look badass with that look.
Soapy dramas aren’t my thing to begin with, so I probably wouldn’t have watched this anyway.
“…there’s a murder plot that’s only spiced up by “E.T.” star Henry Thomas giving a strange performance that is going to have more than a few callous sorts referencing “Tropic Thunder.” I won’t do that,…”
Nicely played, Dan.
I feel like we need a parody of all these one-word title, romantic dramas a la NTSF:SD:SUV. I’m thinking – Castle Revenge: Nashville Betrayal Scandal.
Babe, L.A. Confidential……………..Betrayal. Why would a well respected and talented actor like James Cromwell even listen to a pitch from an agent for a network drama at this point? Between AMC, FX, all the premium channels, Netflix, BBC, etc there have to be better projects out there for an actor with his resume.
Joben – I think this just let him do other things. He did “American Horror Story” last season and while I’m not a fan, he was a lot of fun. He did a tiny Canadian movie that nobody saw that got rave reviews. Etc. This just gives him a couple months of steady network TV paychecks and then he can go off and do other things… This won’t occupy him for long.
In theory.
-Daniel
Yeah, this one looks BAD. I’m not sure why it was even picked up. The only thing I can think is that it’s based on a foreign format and maybe there was something in the original that was intriguing to the network? I also don’t get why anyone keeps trying to make Stuart Townsend happen. He is completely charisma free and uninteresting as an actor. On the other hand, it makes me sad that Henry Thomas, who I think is a very underused actor, finally makes the move to TV and this is the show he winds up on.
I’m really curious to see how long ABC lets this one go before yanking it. I also wonder if, once it does get canceled, ABC considers moving Revenge to 10pm (which would make sense since it has NO business being a lead-in anymore) and slotting the Once spin-off after the original. Because that show looks more intriguing but seems destined to die on Thursday nights.
Oh, and can Hollywood please retire the in media res opening? It is the most tired device out there and I literally cringe every time I see it.
Well, I saw the trailer and I think the show looks really good. (And, no, I’m not a “disenchanted housewife.”) And I came across a woman on Twitter who had seen the full pilot who said that she thought the pilot was really good.
And I don’t agree with the assertion that James Cromwell would do a show that he thought was substandard and that he thought was going to be cancelled just so he could receive a few months of network paychecks. As someone pointed out, he is a well-respected actor. I have only seen him appear in quality TV programs. Successful actors have to pick their roles very carefully if they want their career success to continue, and they also want to be proud of their work. “American Horror Story: Asylum” was a good show that was nominated for a number of awards and was named one of the top ten TV programs of 2012 by the American Film Institute. James Cromwell is not going to continue to be a well-respected actor if he takes roles in relatively high-profile TV programs that are poor quality shows. Furthermore, this show is based on a Dutch show, which means that James Cromwell knew in advance where the plot was going to be headed when he agreed to take the part.
I think that the pilot is laying the groundwork for the romance between the two main characters, which is why a lot of time was spent on it in the pilot, but that the crime drama element of the show will be more focused on in subsequent episodes. So to all you guys who find romances “excruciating,” please stick out the romance part and give this show a chance! One thing I’ve learned from years and years of TV watching is that a show cannot be fairly judged until TWO episodes of the show have been watched.
And to “M”: Given what you said about Stuart Townsend, you are clearly a male. However, I would recommend watching “Resurrection Man,” which is more of a “guy” movie than a number of Stuart Townsend’s other films. You can watch it in parts on YouTube.
I came here interested to see what others have thought. Never read opinions from Dan before but it is kind of odd how he seem to take the words right out of my mouth.
I was really looking forward to this show because I am a HUGE fan of the movie Unfaithful and thought this would be similar. I could see some similarities between the two, but I felt like they were trying to be way too artsy with everything in this pilot. The romance and the chemistry felt very forced. The only time I bought into it was the final meeting right outside her studio.
Sadly, I think this type of plot makes for a better novel than a TV show. I will continue to tune in to see if it gets any better but the “crime” and the family dynamics of Jack are distracting and hard to follow and buy into.
When the pilot came to and end I thought to myself, “this one will be cancelled.”
I will watch again because the Title “Betrayal” has so many potential plots to explore. Who is Sara going to betray??? Her hubby, or Jack. Will she help Jack or Drew? I like James Cromwell; he is always a wonderful character actor – all the way back to “Education of Little Tree.”
I’m going to give it some more chances. My “stop point” is usually when I don’t care what happens next. I have watched some awful movies just because I wanted to see what happens. It’s got to be pretty bad when I stop watching. We, we shall see.