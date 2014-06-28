Take Me To The Pilots ’14: CBS’ ‘Scorpion’

[In case you've Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you've read me, you've read my reviews and you know this isn't what they look like.]
Show: “Scorpion” (CBS)
The Pitch: “It's 'The Big Bang Theory' only they solve problems and Kat McPhee is Penny.”
Quick Response: The pilot for “Scorpion” is pretty goofy and, for a show about geniuses, mighty stoooooopid, but it's not unamusing, so I can't ignore that “The Big Bang Theory” is one of the 10 worst pilots I've ever seen, but it eventually became a reasonably decent series. It's just hard to introduce smart characters and do it in a way that doesn't come across as over-reliant on big-brain stereotypes and “Scorpion” most certainly doesn't avoid that trap. You could almost say that creator Nick Santora doesn't care. The pilot is about showing how this core group of geniuses could be used to help Homeland Security (represented here by the reliable Robert Patrick) solve a variety of problems on a weekly basis. It isn't about generating human characteristics or human characters for the core group. You're really dealing with something weird when Katharine McPhee is the most relaxed, natural actor in your cast, but playing Normal Girl Paige, she isn't asked to do much more than be caring for her brilliant maladjusted son and perplexed by the geeks suddenly infiltrating her life. And she succeeds! [In this quick-take format, I won't get into the “Nerds are so socially inept that they require a waitress as their human-interaction-translator” nonsense, which will become harder to justify with every passing week, I'd bet.] Eddie Kaye Thomas is probably the second most easy-going member of the cast, playing a behavioral expert (a character straight out of ABC's “Mind Games,” which will amuse both “Mind Games” viewers). British actor Elyes Gabel is wooden-but-not-bad as World's Fifth Smartest Man Walter. And then you have Jadyn Wong and Ari Stidham playing really clumsy nerd archetypes that will need to be desperately overhauled in subsequent episodes. Those two characters are just as broad as it gets and I think Stidham, in particular, is making all-too-predictable choices on every level. This is kinda Santora's thing, generating basically the exact same union of mismatched problem solvers as in “Breakout Kings” and the result is similarly one-dimensional in the early going, but also features similar notes of quippy energy anyway. Justin Lin directed the “Scorpion” pilot and you spend 25 minutes wondering why the “Fast and the Furious” veteran was a good choice for this material, as the characters stand around a diner and pitch ideas and write on blackboards. Then the last 15 minutes feature a splendidly out-of-left-field car chase and a high-octane climax involving a low-flying plane and snazzy sports car. Few directors do cartoonish action set pieces as well as Lin and the ending to “Scorpion” is mighty fun. It also sets a template I doubt the show will ever attempt approach again, which is a bit frustrating.
Desire To Watch Again: The “Scorpion” pilot isn't “good” in certainly objective measures — nuance, layered characters, emotional investment in much of anything — but it's entertaining. Will it become less entertaining when Lin isn't directing and the budgets are lower? Will it become better when the writers can actually flesh out characters? And if it becomes less entertaining but no better, how long will I watch just for Kat McPhee? I'm curious to find out.
Your ‘review’ was kind of what I assumed Scorpion would be based on the trailer which looked a lot of fun, so I’ll def give the show a go. Plus I like Robert Patrick and Kat McPhee. Agree about the show keeping up the action/excitement week on week, but this is a CBS procedural and these things never seem to matter much so ….. lol.
Will you do this “gut reaction” thing for Mulaney too?
ALR – I’ll do one of these for nearly everything coming for both fall and midseason, though a bunch of networks have held back a bunch of midseason stuff this year for some reason. But yes, I’ll be doing “Mulaney.” Don’t get too excited.
-Daniel
I have a feeling that this will be right up the CBS audience’s alley. Slight twist on the procedural format, laugh at the horribly stereotypical young whippersnapper nerds who are frequently shown up by the savvy waitress, and big stretches of eye-rolling pseudo-scientific nonsense to drive the plot.
It will be your parents’ favourite show, while you sigh and roll your eyes.
It looks like it was created by putting all the premises of other CBS shows into a blender and combining the first things that came out, MadLibs-style.
It will be your parents’ favourite show, while you sigh and roll your eyes
That could be the best reason I have read in order to get hooked on the show
my only question . . . why do they end up in that restaurant?
It is explained in the pilot. The explanation, like so much of what happens in the pilot, is contrived, but it makes sense according to the weird logic by which everything happens.
Who the hell keeps trying to make Katharine McPhee happen? It doesn’t look like Spielberg’s involved with this one, so at least it’s not him pushing her on the world this time. Did Hollywood learn nothing from the “Smash” debacle? She can’t act–At. All. Ugh. I’ll pass on this one. The idea of being subjected to more of her dead eyes and flat line-readings is painful.
she already happened; didn’t you get the memo?
You Kat McPhee haters’ comments are so old already. Time to get over your American Idol disappointment and move on. She keeps appearing in things because plenty of people recognize her numerous talents, including dancing, singing, and acting. She’s way more than just a gorgeous woman. She’s also an incredibly charitable person. When was the last time you had a school built in Africa or visited there numerous times to make sure the citizens had mosquito nets to combat malaria? Just keep making your trite comments while she does so much good for so many.
I’m looking forward to this show. It seems like it could be pretty cool. I actually really like the cast, so hopefully they’ll flesh out the characters some more. Glad to see Robert Patrick and Kat McPhee back on TV.
I’ll be watching Scorpion!
I thought the best interaction would have been between the agents and the geniuses. Like, high school all over again but this time, the “jocks” (agents) know they have to take a back seat to the “nerds” (geniuses) causing humourous tension between them, Robert Patrick playing the “principal”, keeping the peace. But, they seemed to only be used sparingly.
Some of the new shows look interesting as well as returning shows. Regardless of the show we DO NOT understand why loud, annoying music has to be played in the background, sometimes to the point that the dialogue gets drowned out. One of the worst shows for this is “Grey’s Anatomy”. Can anything be do about this music problem?
Anyone surprised by McPhee being able to be natural and relaxed has never seen House Bunny. She was one of the highlights in a movie that, while slight, wasn’t hurting for highlights or appealing actresses.
Smash was horribly written and phony and even more experienced actors couldn’t salvage it.
This show, though?
Not for me. The premise is too thin but it’s also CBS, and well, TBBT is still alive and kicking. In any case, I’m just not the audience for CBS. Everything they have feels forced and dated, and this is no exception. Kat’s acting is serviceable but either she’s not getting decent projects or she doesn’t have an eye for them. Swing and a miss.
Seriously, are they taking the piss with this show? Do they think enough people are so dopey they will actually seek this rubbish and regularly watch it?
Who is this produced for?
Do they think they have dumbed down the world to the extent they can produce this level of stupid and people will just sit and absorb it?
Wow, I didn’t know a TV show could be that stupid, what a steaming pile of scat!