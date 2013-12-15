Take that, Megyn Kelly: Kenan Thompson proves Santa is ‘black as hell’ on ‘SNL’

In an appearance that has already sent shockwaves of horror and denial through the corporate offices at Fox News, Santa Claus stopped by “SNL’s” Weekend Update desk last night to reveal that he is (in stark contrast to host Megyn Kelly’s comfortably Aryan vision of jolly old St. Nick) “black as hell” – and damn proud of it too. In a related bombshell that will likely send social conservatives all around America spiraling into wild gesticulations of moral outrage and condemnation, Father Christmas revealed that one of his magical reindeer is actually a gay. Need a hint? He had his very own movie, and his name is not Rudolph.
Kelly was responding to an article arguing that santa should not be white anymore. “should not BE WHITE” anymore. Kelly’s retort was agreeing with the central premise of that article. Both that author and Kelly believed santa to be white in pop culture/ media, in other words.
Where that article’s writer is more in the wrong is she was saying santa should cease being a race, and Kelly was just stating santa is portrayed as a certain way in media for non racial reasons.
Lets make lemonade out of nothing! Yay!
No, Kelly also said that the historical figures of St. Nicholas and Jesus were both white men, which is not true.
Nice try, your assessment of her intent is counter to her own, which she now, also with minimal effect, claims she was being humorous. She also claims, erroneously, that she was race-baited by all the haters who responded to her comments. Note to Ms. Kelly, when one uses the platform of ones national cable show, and brings up the “war on christmas” more than any other topic, and she is the one who brought up the article and initiated the conversation about Santa, and then extended it to Jesus. One cannot be race-baited if you initiate the diatribe. Even to the extent that she might have been attempting to make a reasonable point about Santa’s depiction in the media…it would then be a far leap to bring up the race of Jesus. And her definitive note that her assertion is based on “historical fact” of which there is none for the fictitious character (I mean Santa) and little for the actual man known as Jesus (her best argument was that he was latino..with a name like Jesus, but I digress). Kelly is just a reactionary mouthpiece for anything pushing back against the inherited white-privileged life she led, and leads. Note: I’m white and privileged as well, I just dont use it as a backdrop for my social, political, or other attitudes..I use it to get a seat at the table and change things from the inside. I wonder if Fox is hiring.
The snippet from the Daily Show is so obviously just her setting up the premise that Santa is white. The reason she says “just is” rather then directly calling him a character is because believe it or not kids could watch these shows. Her after the fact saying it was humor was about her speaking about him in real context, not about what she said.
And yeah…Santa is mostly portrayed as white in media. That is what the Slate writer says, and Megan was agreeing. Yes, she takes the position defending (remember, the slate author was the one who had the race problem here people.) Santas portrayal of being white as not a racial thing, but because of who the character was drawn from.
Megyn Kelly is a moderate conservative who supports socially liberal causes and yells at extreme blowhards at Fox on a weekly basis. But thats not good enough for some people, they can’t allow someone at Fox a good rep.
All you have to do is look at the reconstruction of the face of the 3rd century brown-skinned Saint Nicholas (The name Santa Claus is a loose English translation for Saint Nicholas) that the vatican reconstructed. He is as white as Barack Obama and Colin Powell are. He was born in Southern Turkey (within the borders of Greece in AD 380) and is identified as an ethnic Anatolian. He was born inside of the Roman Empire and people of all races moved around throughout the Empire. He was the most popular Saint in Europe up until the Renaissance Era and they had no problem showing him as brown or black. During and After the Renaissance he was “Europeanized..lol”. His legend was mixed with legends from other parts of Europe where he turned “white” and by the time the legend reached America he was white. So technically, you can show him either way and its correct. But if the original Saint Nicholas visited the South during Slavery or South Africa during Apartheid, I’m pretty sure he would have suffered the same fate as Black people.
Prancer isn’t gay. Prancer is a womanizer. He has an illegitimate child named Niko.
…and if the girl hadn’t complained that she thought Santa “shouldn’t be white anymore”, this never would have been a topic of discussion.