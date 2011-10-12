Taking questions for 10/14 Oscar Talk

Alright, you know the drill. Rifle off your need-to-knows and Anne and I will address as many as we can in Friday’s podcast. Make ’em good!
Alright, you know the drill. Rifle off your need-to-knows and Anne and I will address as many as we can in Friday’s podcast. Make ’em good!
I heard there was a screening of Wettest County at AMC Lincoln Square in NY last night. Any updates on this for ’11? Still no slate up on the Weinstein Guild site.
Who would you nominate in the lead acting categories based on what you have seen so far this year? Not predictions, but your personal choices.
I second this question.
Let’s take a break from the movies. I noticed Kris Tweeted he was on the last season of the Larry Sanders show on Netflix, what other older or current TV shows do you two watch?
Indeed, there are only so many questions one can ask/answer about the Lead Actress race.
Do you think that both Glenn Close and Michelle Williams are still most likely in the top five, considering the poor quality of their respective films? I found Albert Nobbs almost unwatchable (and I’d been really excited about both the film and Close’s potential long-deserved win for this role) and the trailer for My Week with Marilyn is just about the least enticing one I’ve seen, so I’m prone to believe the negative reviews. Can the (assumed) critcal panning of their films take them off the ballots? I want this category to get exciting. I want Colman and Olsen and Swinton and Mara instead of this snoozefest.
“Colman and Olsen and Swinton and Mara instead of this snoozefest”= Yes, please! Sending out good vibes into the universe so that this can happen.
Good to know I wasn’t the only one who thought Nobbs was unwatchable! Such a snooze fest for me.
That was gonna be my comment as well. In a rich year, do you think the Academy would be willing to skip good performances in so-so films (and big names – Close, Williams) for GREAT performances in GREAT films (Elisabeth Olsen just as one example).
I know it’s early and the Hollywood Film Awards aren’t too substantial, but what are your (Kris/Anne) thoughts on the possibilty of Mulligan sliding into Supp. Actress for ‘Shame’? Seems like buzz is growing for ‘Shame’, plus it’s talks of cuts/edits to make it AMPAS-friendly.
How come there has been no speculation if Tate Taylor (the director of) The Help will be a contender in the best director category? Are we not underestimating the potential oscar success of The Help?
Exactly right. When a movie turns out surprisingly good (from iffy material), it is to the director’s credit.
Umm Moulin Rouge, anyone? That was the strangest director’s snub I can remember. Same goes for Joe Wright… Atonement nominated, no Wright. It probably won’t happen for Tate Taylor because the film as a whole wasn’t as highly praised as Davis, Spencer, & Chastain’s performances.
Everyone talks about Baz being snubbed but who do you take out? I’m not taking out PJ, Lynch, Scott or Altman so I guess we would have to replace the actual winner of the damn award with Baz.
Now that I think about it, how on God’s green earth did Ron Howard win best director that year?
I’d take out Lynch in a second, but that’s just a personal preference and I understand why he got nominated. But God am I glad that Luhrmann got snubbed. I think that’s a terrible, grating and eye-gouging experience of a film that was directed without the slightest hand of subtlety at any moment. All flash, no substance. His Romeo + Juliet sucks too, and I’m rather horrified to see what he’ll do with Gatsby.
Take out Ron Howard and replace him with Todd Field.
My point is that it made no sense that the film was nominated but the director wasn’t. If anything, that was a director’s showcase, actor’s second. The Help is an actor’s showcase, less of a triumphant directorial debut.
Laura, since when has the Academy ever made sense?
As Mulholland Drive is my #1 of the decade, Lynch would have been my winner.
Did either of you manage to catch ‘Margaret’? Interested to here your thoughts on it.
Of Brad Pitt and George Clooney, who has the better chance for a double nomination year? Pitt seems like the obvious choice due to the high ‘visibility’ of both of his roles. Clooney in Ides seems like more of a longshot, but, if he pulls it off, he could be looking at 3 in one year, if he snags Director. Would that be a first?
Is “A Separation” the foreign language film frontrunner right now? After seeing so many high-profile festival favorites topple over in the past, does being the early frontrunner in this category always a bad thing?
After Joshua Marston’s getting his Forgiveness of Blood DQ’ed since it wasn’t albanian enough, how do you think the Academy should respond from now on? Should they DQ any film not prominently featuring the represented country and language in their film and crew (Biutiful, Le Havre) to completely avoid further double standards, or are there any exceptions you’d like to see applied here to let english-speaking filmmakers participate here as well?
PS: I don’t wanna say the obvious “just make it a free-for-all like the Globes”, though. I like the official-esque, pageantry Academy style with individual national submissions.
Do you think “The Artist”, which is clearly one of the favorites coming out of the festival circuit, will be able to maintain it’s overwhelming popularity once it exits the cinephile crowd and enters into the mainstream? It will certainly be a tough sell as a silent film.
I was wondering if either you or Anne had seen The Rum Diary? and whether or not Johnny Depp has any chance? could it also be a possible adapted screenplay nom?
Which director-actor combo do you want another film from (minimum of 3 films prior together):
Scorsese-Deniro or Leo
T Scott-Denzel
R. Scott – Crowe
Spielberg – Dreyfuss or Ford
Fincher – Pitt
etc.
I was wondering if either you or Anne had seen The Rum Diary? Does Johnny Depp have any chance of get a nomination? Is it a possible adapted screenplay contender? I really enjoyed the book and am looking forward to the film, so I’m curious your thoughts, on the film.
I was wondering if you or Anne had seen the Rum Diary? Do you think Johnny Depp has any chance of a nom? Is it an adapted screenplay contender? What are your overall thoughts of the film?
Which currently buzzed film is most likely to land zero nominations?
Drive. Well, maybe one. Hey that lawsuit is bringing it some attention!
Echo what a few people already asked- Williams’ in or out?
Also, you don’t have to answer this on the podcast but do you know when On the Road is coming out? Next fall?
While I have heard positive notices for films like The Artist and The Descendants, the season seems devoid of films that people seriously see as threats for Best Picture (so far). While I know some are thinking War Horse could pounce on a weak field, what films might dominate critics’ attention? Is it possible that, for instance, The Tree of Life could come back strong? And would a movie like that be seen more as a Hurt Locker challenging an Avatar, or a Social Network that is loved by critics but ultimately not the Academy’s favorite film?
Great question. I think it’s hard to see right now. But IF something like ‘Tree of Life’ comes alive with ‘Hurt Locker’ fervor, doesn’t that change the complexity of the entire BP race?
Will Disney push Winnie The Pooh for a possible nod since Cars 2 is out of the running now? I’m skeptical because they didn’t even bother promoting that movie when it was shown (and it face Harry Potter!) so I doubt they’ll support this for an Oscar campaign. But I personally wish they will support this little gem
It’s definitely gunning for a shot, but I wouldn’t say Cars 2 is out of the running.
Yeah, most of the reviews for Cars 2 express disappointment, but not overwhelming negativity. And the movie has made a ton of $$.
It seems to me that Woody is a shoe-in for the Best Original Screenplay slot. What are his chances for a Director nod? He has been nominated six times in the past (4 of those times being for a film that wasn’t even nominated for Best Picture). And what chances does Corey Stoll have in the Supporting Actor category? Both would be great to see, I think.
What do you guys think of trailers that show a different side to a film. For example Young Adult shows it as a full out comedy but I’ve heard it is a dark comedy.
Do you think people have become slightly unrealistic about Tilda Swinton’s chances to get Oscar nominations in the wake of her Oscar win? I feel like her win for Michael Clayton is one of the better wins of the past decade, but it seems like an aberration in some respects. This isn’t a negative at all, but the types of movies Swinton makes are still a little off the beaten path. I’m not sure why we’re expected to believe they become more Academy friendly just by featuring her. Personally, I’m more excited about how she has parlayed her Oscar win into becoming somewhat of an art house marquee name who can pull in a somewhat wider audience to interesting and off beat films.
Based on mostly negative responses for My week with Marilyn, how much of that will affect Michele Williams chances at a best actress nomination?
Do you think that Brad Pitt can get a supporting nod for the tree of life?
I know you just covered the ladies in the last podcast, but in light of the release of the trailer for Albert Nobbs, I have a question regarding Glenn Close’s chance at a nom and a win.
Do you think the performance might get a trajectory similar to that of Kate Winslet in The Reader, meaning a good performance in a so-so movie combined with the never won an Oscar/Lifetime achievment award angle? It worked for Winslet…
P.S. regarding the restraint of the performance I think it might actually serve Close, if they drum it up as some kind of an event/great performance rather than just Glenn Close in drag.
I haven’t seen ‘Albert Nobbs’, but I think ‘The Reader’ was deemed much better than so-so by a lot of people, including AMPAS.
When I say so-so I am referring to the reviews. The Reader actually did pretty well awards-wise and I’m sure there are a lot of people who thought the movie was very good. Including myself.
Gotcha. I liked The Reader, too. But it did wind up with more positive than negative. Jury is out on how AN will do. :)
Kris, I’m intrigued where you and Anne see the Documentary feature category. In the last few days I’ve been catching up on them, and after Buck, Senna, and Page One I think there’s some real contenders.
What do you both think?
We’ll address this further down the line. I tend to catch up on them later.
This is to Anne. You said Ides of March was the best directed George Clooney film. So why did you give it a C+ at cricwire? Also it said that you gave an A- to red state, but the review was actually from spout and not you. Whats up with that?
This is for Anne. You said Ides of March was the best directed George Clooney movie but you gave it a C+ at criticwire? Also it said you gave Red state and A- but the review was from Spout instead of you? What up with that?
Kris – how was the wedding?
Now that the fall films have started to be released and/or been presented at festival, do you still believe a sleeper hit like “The Help” has it’s place in the Best Picutre race?
Now that many fall films have been released and have been presented at film festivals, do you still believe that “The Help” will have it’s place in the Best Picture race?