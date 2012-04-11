UPDATED Tarantino breaks free with first ‘Django Unchained’ teaser poster

UPDATE (4/12/12, 7:25 PM): We’ve added the official English-language version of the teaser poster (virtually the same, minus the obvious language differences) below…

ORIGINAL STORY:

With an all-star cast that includes Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell and Sacha Baron Cohen (with a little Don Johnson action thrown in for good measure), Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” is without a doubt one of the HitFix staff’s most anticipated movies of the year.

Thankfully, our own Drew McWeeney just stumbled across a striking Spanish-language teaser poster for the upcoming Civil War-era revenge-thriller that’s apparently been authenticated by a someone close to the production, meaning that what we have here appears to be the first official production art from the film.

While I admittedly slacked off a bit during my three years of high-school Spanish classes, it doesn’t take a fluent speaker to “decode” the text at the bottom of the simple, blood-red artwork that heavily evokes Tarantino’s Spaghetti Western influnces: “La Nueva Pelicula De Quentin Tarantino” (“The New Movie From Quentin Tarantino”). And, below that: “Proximamente” (“Coming Soon”).

While the artwork doesn’t give us much to chew on, the silhouetted figures at the bottom are likely the film’s two main heroes: freed slave Django (Jamie Foxx) and bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz), who set out to free the former’s wife, Broomhilda (Kerry Washington), from the clutches of Calvin Candie, a sadistic plantation owner played by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

Fans of Tarantino (including myself) know to expect nothing but greatness from him every time, so I’m betting the three-plus years we’ve had to wait since the release of his last feature, 2009’s revisionist WWII film “Inglorious Basterds”, will turn out to have been well worth it.

So, let the countdown to the film’s December 25 release begin…because nothing says “Christmas” like a good old-fashioned revenge-thriller with tons of brutal violence.



My grade for the teaser: A-. After checking it out below, rate it for yourself at top left!

English-language version:

Spanish-language version: