Target lands deluxe edition of Beyonce’s ‘4,’ according to reports

Consumers who want an extra dose of Beyonce”s “4” will need to head to Target, which will reportedly carry an exclusive deluxe version of the June 28 release with extra tracks.

It”s undetermined yet how many additional tracks the mass merchant”s edition will contain, according to Billboard, which adds that the European version of “4” is also rumored to have six more cuts, including three remixes of “Run the World (Girls).” Target has not confirmed the exclusive.

Billboard also reports that Sony Music Entertainment, Beyonce”s label, will ship approximately 1 million copies of the CD. That amount is half the tally that Universal sent out for Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way,” which remains No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week in its second week.

In other Beyonce news, a fourth song from “4” briefly surfaced today before being yanked. The tune, “Party,” features Andre 3000 and samples Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh’s “La Di Da Di.”