Taron Egerton dropped a bit of a bombshell in a new interview with Yahoo, but it might not be as explosive as it sounds. The young English actor was promoting his forthcoming Robin Hood revamp, which puts him in the same shoes as Douglas Fairbanks, Errol Flynn, Sean Connery, John Cleese, Kevin Costner, Cary Elwes, and Russell Crowe. It was here that he deployed said bomb, about the franchise that made his name: The veddy English, veddy violent Kingsman series, whose sequel came out last autumn.

I don’t know how hot off the press this is, and I think I’m allowed to say it, but I’m not in the next Kingsman movie. That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again. I was with [director Matthew Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me.

Now hang on. The takeaway from this article certainly seems like it should be “Taron Egerton is not going to be in Kingsman 3.” But go back and read it again, more carefully this time. As The A.V. Club pointed out, notice Egerton says “the next Kingsman” movie,” not Kingsman 3. Ditto his reference to Vaughn’s “next journey.” As The A.V. Club also pointed out, earlier this year Vaughn mapped out his plans for the Kingsman series, including Kingsman: The Great Game, a prequel set in the 1900s.



With that in mind, Egerton saying it “doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again” actually starts to make sense. Perhaps what Egerton really revealed is that The Great Game might be made before Kingsman 3, which presumably means it’s that episode that will open on November 8 of next year, aka the slot previously held by the next Bond film before that ran into all those pre-production headaches.

Of course, we could be wrong! Maybe Egerton really does mean Kingsman 3, and the story will simply move away from Eggsy, the bit of rough-turned-elegant ass-kicker he’s played since 2014. But we’ll bet you absolutely no money that he didn’t.

(Via Yahoo and The A.V. Club)