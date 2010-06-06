Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart go for a ride in new ‘Eclipse’ clip

The domination of the “Twilight Saga: New Moon” during the 2010 MTV Movie Awards proved the fevered passion for the vampire saga has hardly dissipated. When you can beat “Avatar” and “The Hangover” in category after category, you’ve got a massive fanbase that hasn’t abandoned you. Those devoted Twilighters got a treat as Summit Entertainment provided a new extended clip from “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” which opens later this month on June 30.

The clip finds Bella (Kristen Stewart) once again in the middle of a dueling Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner) who really don’t like each other. Looking to calm things down, the scene ends with Bella leaving with a cocky Jacob to talk things out. It’s arguably one of the better clips released from the David Slade film so far.

You can check it out embedded below.

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” opens nationwide on June 30.