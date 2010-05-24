Taylor Lautner and the Wolfpack on the prowl in new ‘Eclipse’ banner

05.24.10 8 years ago

Summit Entertainment released the final character banner for the upcoming blockbuster “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” today.  This time around, none other than Jacob (Taylor Lautner) and his Wolfpack buddies are getting their moment in the moonlight.  You can check it out embedded in this post below.

To check out the other impressive “Eclipse” banners featuring Edward (Robert Pattinson), Bella (Kristen Stewart) and the Volturi, click here.

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” opens nationwide on June 30.

TAGSECLIPSETaylor LautnerTHE TWILIGHT SAGAThe Twilight Saga: EclipseWolfpack

