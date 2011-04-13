Watch: Taylor Lautner fights for his identity and Mario Bello kicks butt in new ‘Abduction’ trailer

Taylor Lautner, your post-“Twilight” life has officially begun.

The first trailer for Lautner’s new thriller “Abduction” debuted today and it features the “Breaking Dawn” star taking charge after he finds out his parents and his life really isn’t his own. The movie also features future “Snow White” Lily Collins (also soon to be seen in “Priest”), Oscar nominee Maria Bello kicking some [expletive], Sigourney Weaver and, once again, Alfred Molina as a bad guy (at least we think he’s a bad guy).

Directed by John Singleton, the thriller finds Lautner as a gun wielding athlete on the run. Plus, the former martial arts champion even throws down some parkour moves that look pretty legit (really).

You can watch thew new trailer embedded in the post below. Sound off on whether you think Lautner has what it takes to be a non-“Twilight” action star.

“Abduction” opens nationwide on Sept. 23.