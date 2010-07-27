Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson, â€˜Gleeâ€™ guys heading to Teen Choice Awards

Stars of “Glee,” “Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” “Gossip Girl,” “American Idol” and every other teen-favored show are heading to the the 2010 Teen Choice Awards, to air Aug. 9 on FOX.
‘Glee” guys Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale and Mark Salling will be co-hosting the show with pop star Katy Perry. The latter will be performing musical numbers along with Jason DeRulo, Travie McCoy and Bruno Mars, though no word yet if Colfer and his cohorts will be busting out a number as well.
Taylor Launter and Robert Pattinson from the “Twilight” franchise will be on hand as “participants, as will Jane Lynch, Channing Tatum, Ellen DeGeneres, Josh Hutcherson, Cat Deeley, Keke Palmer, the cast of “Big Time Rush,” David Archuleta, Kristen Bell, John Cena, Miranda Cosgrove, Zac Efron, Ashley Greene, Victoria Justice, the Kardashian sisters, Zachary Levi, Leighton Meester, Jim Parsons, Ryan Sheckler, Yvonne Strahovski and Shailene Woodley.
“Glee” is up for 13 nominations at the 12 annual show. All categories and nominees, plus instructions to vote, are up now at teenchoiceawards.com.
Hope David Archuleta will sing his new single, “Something ‘Bout Love” :)
I sure would like to see Kristen come to the Teen Choice Awards. It seems like everyone else is coming. I think Rob will want to see her too. It will not be the same if her and Rob are not together. One looks lost without the other. They are so beautiful and amazing and I pray they both stay together and always love each other for the rest of their days. May God bless them!
Oh, yes! That’s all anybody and everybody cares about in the whole wide world……Rob and Bella are going to get married right after Teen Choice Awards and live happily ever after.lmao!
Taylor is going, that’s all I care about. I’m so excited, I’m totally going to tape it. yes :)
Soooo glad Taylor’s going to be there! Hope he wins a lot i’m sure he will:D
Rob is comming! Yes! Then I have to watch ;)
Taylor Lautner plus Glee? I’m so there. Can’t wait to see their happy shinning faces. Love them.
I will watch to see Rob. I hope he wins a lot of awards. He deserves them. But not being mean, I think it would be funny to see him get slimmed. I think he would think it is funny.