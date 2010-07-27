Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson, â€˜Gleeâ€™ guys heading to Teen Choice Awards

Stars of “Glee,” “Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” “Gossip Girl,” “American Idol” and every other teen-favored show are heading to the the 2010 Teen Choice Awards, to air Aug. 9 on FOX.

‘Glee” guys Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale and Mark Salling will be co-hosting the show with pop star Katy Perry. The latter will be performing musical numbers along with Jason DeRulo, Travie McCoy and Bruno Mars, though no word yet if Colfer and his cohorts will be busting out a number as well.

Taylor Launter and Robert Pattinson from the “Twilight” franchise will be on hand as “participants, as will Jane Lynch, Channing Tatum, Ellen DeGeneres, Josh Hutcherson, Cat Deeley, Keke Palmer, the cast of “Big Time Rush,” David Archuleta, Kristen Bell, John Cena, Miranda Cosgrove, Zac Efron, Ashley Greene, Victoria Justice, the Kardashian sisters, Zachary Levi, Leighton Meester, Jim Parsons, Ryan Sheckler, Yvonne Strahovski and Shailene Woodley.