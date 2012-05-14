Taylor Lautner starring in ‘parkour thriller’ ‘Tracers’

Taylor Lautner is set to star in a “parkour thriller,” “Tracers.”

That’s right: the beloved “Twilight Saga” werewolf has been tapped to play a New York City bike messenger, in the FilmNation Entertainment flick. Lautner’s character Cam is “the hottest thing on two wheels, but is in debt to an organized crime gang,” and gets mixed up with a “sexy stranger” Nikki and “is immediately seduced by her and the thrill of the world of parkour.”

Parkour — or “free running” — for those playing at home is the athletically fancy way of getting around objects in an urban landscape. You’ve probably already seen some of that on YouTube.

“Bruc, the Manhut” director Daniel Benmayor is directing while Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment will produce.

The film will be looking for distribution suitors starting at Festival de Cannes, which kicks off this week.

Lautner starred in his most recent non-“Twilight” film last year, “Abduction.” The final chapter of the popular film series, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2” is currently in post-production; Jacob will be making his last appearance when it hits theaters on Nov. 16 this year.