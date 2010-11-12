Taylor, Rihanna and Miranda rule on Music Power Rankings

In only two weeks, Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now” has become the fifth biggest selling album of 2010. The singer”s third album has surpassed the 1.4 million mark. The only question is if it can catch Eminem”s “Recovery” for the top seller of the year.

But she”s not the only female artist with reason to celebrate this week. Both Miranda Lambert and Rihanna reach new career heights.

1) Taylor Swift (two weeks ago, No. 1): She spends another week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and becomes the youngest artist to even win the country songwriter of the year award from BMI. Other young”uns who won the award? Bill Anderson when he was 23 and Johnny Cash when he was 24 in 1956. She”s in good company.

2) Miranda Lambert (not ranked):There”s a new country queen and her name”s Miranda. Lambert snares three awards at this week”s CMA Awards, including the coveted album of the year. Also not too shabby: her fiance, Blake Shelton, takes home two. We want to celebrate with them.

3) Rihanna (not ranked): After throwing fans a curveball with “Rated R,” Rihanna seems back on track as she scores her 8th No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 as “What”s My Name” jumps 59 spaces to No. 1, while “Only Girl (in the World)” lands at No. 4.



4) “Glee” (not ranked): Gleeks rejoice: The show”s rendition of Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream” is set to sell as many as 175,000 copies this week, making it the second best sales week for a “Glee” single since the hit show”s first single, Journey”s “Don”t Stop Believin”,” in May 2009.

5) Michael Jackson (No. 3): Almost a year and a half after his death, his estate announces plans of an album of new material, simply titled “Michael.” Projected first week sales of the Dec. 14 album are 400,000 copies. King of Pop indeed.

6) Roger Faxon (not ranked): Following owner Terra Firma”s loss in its lawsuit against Citigroup, EMI titan tries to quell concerns among the rank and file by insisting that the company is in no danger of bankruptcy or of selling off individual divisions.

7) Garth Brooks (No. 5): The country superstar sells out nine shows in Nashville, raising $3.5 million for flood relief.

8) Queen (not ranked): Twenty years after lead singer Freddie Mercury”s death, Queen signs a new album deal with Universal Music Group. Plus, with Sasha Baron Cohen set to play Mercury in a biopic. As Queen continues to rock us.



9) Thirty Seconds to Mars (not ranked): In topsy-turvy world, the Jared Leto-led band beats Linkin Park, Kings of Leon and Muse for best rock band at MTV Europe Music Awards.



10) Kanye West (not ranked): Taylor Swift can rest easy, Kanye has a new target: The “Today” Show. After a confrontational interview with Matt Lauer, West cancels a performance on the morning show…although the rapper tweets the performance was never a go.



Music Power Rankings appear every Friday.



