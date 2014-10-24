Here are 10 reasons why you never underestimate Taylor Swift

Listen, you don't have to be a fan of Taylor Swift to know that she has a massive impact on the popular music sphere.

You don't even have to like her, but there are definitely some career milestones the now-24-year-old singer and songwriter have achieved that you've just got to respect.

Swift is on the eve of releasing her new album “1989,” which industry experts are pinning at selling between 800,000 and 900,000 of in its first week. It will undoubtedly be a No. 1 album… again… and on the lead-up to Christmas, it will likely be No. 1 for a long time.

And Swift literally shut down Hollywood Bouldavard in Los Angeles last night. Seriously. It was a parking lot of bodies.

And yet, the “Shake It Off” singer has long held the reputation for being a artist for the fans. She has been omnipresent during this promotional campaign, but even as she toured or didn't ahve any effort to be pushing, she still reaches out on her social networks, makes time for autographs, is more intimate than most with her Swifties.

Her clean image and “up” personality may have you underestimating her. Don't. Read 10 reasons why Taylor Swift's achievements and biggest moments may blow your hair back, regardless of the music. (“Out of the Woods” is brilliant, though, to be sure.)