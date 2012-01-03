Taylor Swift and Amanda Seyfried offered roles in Universal’s ‘Les Miserables’

Though several young actresses including Scarlett Johansson, Evan Rachel Wood and “Glee” star Lea Michele have reportedly been competing for the coveted role of Eponine in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of the “Les Miserables” stage musical, it now appears they just may have been beaten out by country star Taylor Swift, who has officially been offered the part by the studio.
In addition, it’e being reported that Amanda Seyfried has been offered the role of the beautiful Cosette, which – were she to accept it – would have her playing Anne Hathaway’s daughter (Hathaway is attached to play Cosette’s mother Fantine).
The offers were confirmed by BroadwayWorld.com.
Being directed by “The King’s Speech” helmer Tom Hooper, “Les Miserables” boasts an impressive cast that includes Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean, Russell Crowe as Javert, Sacha Baron Cohen as Thernardier, Helena Bonham Carter as Madame Thenardier, Eddie Redmayne as Marius and Aaron Tveit as Enjolras. The film, which begins production in March, is currently scheduled for release on December 7, 2012.
Sounds good to me. I like to see Seyfried in anything.
Sounds good. I like to see Seyfried in anything. Not quite as sure about Swift, though.
Taylor can not sing
Ms. Swift can sing, but she can’t act. Valentine’s Day, anyone? Amanda Seyfried is the perfect choice as Cosette. Looking forward to her!
@Stefan people seem to forget that she was suppose to be playing an idoit…. but anyway i’m not a fan of them making this into a movie in the first place but they have a pretty stellar cast. I hope it works out well.
I actually think it requires a good actor to play a good idiot. or “idoit.”
this movie started out looking campy, now it could just be trashy.
Sound good um did you all miss the part about Swift who can;t act, doesn’t look the part of has the range for Eponine? Swift is good at what she does but that isn’t musicals.
Anything amanda is in is amazing and of course taylor would just make it better.
It’s a joke. Michele was the best voice and she wasn’t offered the part? Taylor Swift? The decided a bigger name would get a larger audience: they chose money over integrity of art, damning the quality of the movie. I won’t even bother now.
Come off it. Lea Michele would have been an awful choice. Taylor Swift will surprise you; Tom Hooper is directing.
No, just NO! I worked on Les Mis on Broadway. There is no way in bloody hell Taylor Swift can sing Eponine. Just no way. And if Mamma Mia was any indication, Seyfried (whom I think is a pretty good actress) does not have the range needed to sing Cosette. Seriously, couldn’t they have cast wpmen who can actually sing the roles? I was so excited for this movie, and now they’ve gone and ruined it. All of the other casting was fine, but now this. *Sigh*
I’m getting more and more worried, as well. Hopefully we’ll be pleasantly surprised. The production IS in the hands of a stellar filmmaker. Hope he knows what he’s doing.
Seyfried’s opera background should be another BIG indication
I can’t believe they would choose someone like Taylor Swift who can’t sing or act over someone as talented as Lea Michele. That’s one movie that I definitely won’t watch…
OK, I think Taylor Swift is adorable. I like HER. And I think she’s a good songwriter. What she’s NOT is a good singer! Especially LIVE!
Sooo …. if the role will indeed be hers, Tom Hooper better have an amazing classical singer on hand to train Swift with the operatic/grandiose way of singing On My Own (and the other songs) if he wants to save face.
I know she can hold a tune, ok. But this is Eponine in Les Mis. Hooper better get that mentor, as well as his footage ready because there’s gonna be many, many, many takes until Swift nails that LIVE. And when I say nail, I mean sung in the way it needs to be sung, and not just competently (or in her own style). This song needs to be EPIC, not cute/solid/sweet/ohhh it’s Taylor! etc.
On Amanda Seyfried, I think she’ll actually be a very good Cosette. And she can sing very well.
I seriously doubt Taylor got the role. Not because she can’t do it, she actually sings classical better than anything else, but because filming starts in march and she’ll be in Australia and New Zealand for the whole month. They won’t be able to work around that unless her parts are filmed in the land down under. With all the editing and other stuff that gets done in post production that’s the only way they could finish filming in time.
I know Taylor and Amanda will be great in the movie! Can’t wait. They are both very talented .
My daughters and I went to see Taylor in concert this year. She is a very talented performer. If she can pull off playing a 2 1/2 hour show hundreds of times in a year, I think she can do a phenomenal job of playing Eponine. Her songs all sound different including this last one for Hunger Games so there’s no reason to believe that she won’t be able to make this role hers. I’m very happy for her. You should be too.:)
Glad to see everyone’s taken their bitchy pills this morning. Have you ever seen her perform live? She has great stage presence! And it doesn’t hurt to have millions of fans around the world.
who ever is show must be fired thrown out a.s.a.p. reason he or she has no experience in the arts at all, and Mis Swift does not know how to ACT, SING, DANCE,or do anything in the arts she”s in the wrong business, or maybe some one is doing her a favor for a favor, what should do is get herself a job at Carls Jr Im sure she can handle it pretty good she is a desgrace to the industry of arts and films think about.