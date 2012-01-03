Taylor Swift and Amanda Seyfried offered roles in Universal’s ‘Les Miserables’

Though several young actresses including Scarlett Johansson, Evan Rachel Wood and “Glee” star Lea Michele have reportedly been competing for the coveted role of Eponine in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of the “Les Miserables” stage musical, it now appears they just may have been beaten out by country star Taylor Swift, who has officially been offered the part by the studio.

In addition, it’e being reported that Amanda Seyfried has been offered the role of the beautiful Cosette, which – were she to accept it – would have her playing Anne Hathaway’s daughter (Hathaway is attached to play Cosette’s mother Fantine).

The offers were confirmed by BroadwayWorld.com.

Being directed by “The King’s Speech” helmer Tom Hooper, “Les Miserables” boasts an impressive cast that includes Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean, Russell Crowe as Javert, Sacha Baron Cohen as Thernardier, Helena Bonham Carter as Madame Thenardier, Eddie Redmayne as Marius and Aaron Tveit as Enjolras. The film, which begins production in March, is currently scheduled for release on December 7, 2012.

What do you think of these casting choices? Would you like to see Swift and Seyfried in the roles?