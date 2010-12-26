Taylor Swift and Michael Jackson headed for Top of the Billboard 200

Christmas keeps on giving long after the Dec. 25 actually passes. For years, the week after Christmas has often been the biggest total sales week of the year because people have gift cards and holiday cash burning a hole in their pocket. Snow storms may slow sales for a bit, but look for the next two weeks to have strong sales.
That said, it looks like Taylor Swift will have bragging rights for hitting No. 1 the last week of 2010. For the sales week that ends Dec. 26, “Speak Now” will remain at No. 1 with sales of around 325,000, according to Hits Daily Double.
Susan Boyle”s “The Gift” will come in at No. 2 with a tally of up to 250,000. Look for that holiday-themed set to have one more good week, as will the No. 3 title, “Glee”s” Christmas album and Jackie Evancho”s “O Holy Night,” before fading until next Christmas.
Michael Jackson”s “Michael” likely drops two spots to No. 5, before we see a few new entries: Keyshia Cole”s “Calling All Hearts” is poised to bow at No. 6, while Jamie Foxx”s “Best Night of My Life” should come in at No. 7, but will top the 125,000 mark.
The rest of the Top 10 is composed of current hitmakers, including Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday,” Eminem”s “Recovery,” which is the top-selling album of 2010, and Kid Rock”s “Born Free.”
All titles in the Top 10 are slated to surpass 100,000 in sales, as are more of the albums slotted No. 10-20.
Michael's new album proves that unlike the movie title, this really isn't it
Michael’s album may not be #1 in the US, but it is #1 in the world, and that to me is more impressive than anything else.
there is an error in statement michael is at no3 right now and he will if drop to no.5 then where goes no.4??????
Danyal– right you are! He goes 3-5, while it looks like Jackie Evancho will likely be No. 4.
Michael is great. I love Michael Jackson whether his is singing with someone or alone. I hope we are treated with more of Michael Jackson’s music. I truly do love him and want to keep him alive and with us. He deserves that because he is better than any performer out there. His talent in dance, his voice, and his music has always been awesome and he did everything as close to perfection as he could humanly get it. Great going Michael Jackson. Love Ya.
Althought the postumous Michael Jackson’s album may not be exactly what he would have created himself, it’s still worth buying. I can’t say the same about the latest by Taylor Swift. And it seems that, worldwide, I’m not the only one thinking like this.
Interesting piece of information about the gift cards. I thought sales are gonna go down like a rock this week. By the way, i am very happy to see Taylor do well. I am no teenager, but i really enjoyed her album.