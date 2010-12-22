Taylor Swift beats out new Michael Jackson at No. 1 on album chart

Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now” bounds back to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, moving No. 2 to No. 1. The set moved 259,000 copies, an increase of 29% as we trudge on toward Christmas. That makes it three non-consecutive weeks for the set at the summit.

It pushes last week’s No. 1, Susan Boyle’s “The Gift,” down to No. 2 with 254,000 (+5%).

That puts Michael Jackson’s posthumous Epic album “Michael” at No. 3 with 228,000 copies. His hits collection “This Is It” started at No. 1 last year with 373,000.

Jackie Evancho’s “O Holy Night” climbs No. 5 to No. 4 with 191,000 (+28%) while “Glee: The Music, the Christmas Album” slips No. 3 to No. 5 (158,000, -18%).

R. Kelly’s “Love Letter” arrives at No. 6 with 154,000. That makes it 13 top 10 sets for the R&B singer. His last “Untitled” made it to No. 4 with 114,000.

Diddy Dirty Money’s late-arriving “Last Train to Paris” chugs in at No. 7 with 101,000. His previous “Press Play,” from 2006, began at No. 1 with 170,000.

Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday” slips No. 6 to No. 8 (97,000, +19%), Kid Rock’s “Born Free” rises No. 15 to No. 9 (94,000, +41%) and “Glee: The Music, Season Two, Volume 4” moves No. 8 to No. 10 (87,000, +17%).

Other debuts include Crystal Bowersox’s “”Farmer’s Daughter” at No. 28 (58,000), Tank’s “Now or Never” at No. 35 (44,000), Ciara’s “Basic Instinct” at No. 44 (37,000) and Kandi’s “Kandi Koated” at No. 91 (18,000).

Sales are up 23% compared to last week and down 17% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 13%.

