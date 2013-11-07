Tech Support: Best Original Song Oscar race heats up with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

We’re a little ways off yet from the Academy unveiling its long list of eligible contenders in the Best Original Song Oscar race. But in the meantime, and particularly since we finally started populating the category’s Contenders section with entrants in the last week or so, it doesn’t hurt to put a finger to the wind and see what’s what.
At the top, Disney will only be qualifying one song from its animated musical “Frozen” this year. There are of course plenty of other original tracks that could be submitted, too, but going with the showstopper rather than risking a chance that votes split across various contenders is smart. And Idina Menzel belting out “Let It Go” on Oscar night will be quite a moment. Consider it the frontrunner.
Somewhere along the line it was suggested that Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” was partly conceived separate from Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby.” If true, then like “Come What May” from Luhrmann’s “Moulin Rouge!” – which had originally been written for “William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet” but was never used in that film – it would have been deemed ineligible. Warner Bros. knows nothing about this, however, and is moving forward with a big campaign for the song. So maybe it’s not even true. I have no idea where that rumor originated. Nevertheless, this is a fantastic song that comes at a key moment in the film. Here’s hoping it is indeed eligible and can get some real traction in the race.
Speaking of Warner Bros., the studio has another contender in Karen O.’s “The Moon Song” from Spike Jonze’s “Her.” It’s another example of a tune that plays within the context of the narrative (you can catch it at the tail end of the trailer, FYI) and it’s a gorgeous, delicate ditty.
If you’re wondering why playing in the context is important, it’s because these songs are now viewed in that context by voters rather than just arriving on a CD separate from the film for consideration. And there are a few tunes this year that are crucial to their films’ narratives and could register, particularly “So You Know What It’s Like,” a rap track performed by Keith Stanfield at an emotional point in Destin Cretton’s “Short Term 12.”
Moving along, there are heavy hitters in the race this year, as always. And a year after Adele won the Oscar for her Bond theme “Skyfall,” those names could draw attention. Taylor Swift contributes “Sweeter Than Fiction” to the Britain’s Got Talent success story “One Chance.” Beyoncé lends her pipes to the “Epic” soundtrack with “Rise Up.” Coldplay is in the mix with “Atlas” from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”
The Weinstein Company has four of these, in fact, two from “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”: “You and I Ain’t Nothin’ No More” from Gladys Knight and Lenny Kravitz and “In the Middle of the Night” from Fantasia Barrino. Other than that, Kings of Leon offered up “Last Mile Home” to the “August: Osage County” soundtrack. And then, of course, there’s U2 with “Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”
Speaking of big stars, this summer was pretty much owned by Pharrell Williams, what with contributions to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” and “Lose Yourself to Dance.” But there was also the release of “Despicable Me 2” and his eclectic contributions to that film’s soundtrack. I’ve always been a big fan of the work he’s offered on this series, and both “Happy” and “Just a Cloudy Day” were recently sent out to press on a spiffy yellow 45 record. So I guess Universal is giving it the old college try.
Elsewhere, there is “I See Fire” from the soundtrack of “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” being campaigned. The “Lord of the Rings” films managed two nominations in this category, though last year’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” got no love from the music branch. And though closing credits songs have difficulty maneuvering in this race ever since the new system of viewing them in the context of the film was implemented, I have to say M83’s “Oblivion” from same and Emily Wells’ “Becomes the Color” from “Stoker” are exemplary entries this season.
Then there’s something that’s a bit out of left field but nevertheless worth considering. Sometimes this branch can embrace tongue-in-cheek stuff and in “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” they have a shot at doing that again with “Doby.” I’m told the song is performed by Will Ferrell in the film and is sort of an homage to Michael Jackson’s “Ben,” which was about Jackson’s love for his pet rat. In the film, “Doby” is the about Ron Burgundy’s love for his pet shark, which is a plot point in the film.
And finally, keep an eye on Diane Warren, power ballad songwriter extraordinaire who has been nominated six times over the years for films like “Mannequin,” “Con Air,” “Armageddon” and “Pearl Harbor,” has a contender in this year’s race: “Unfinished Songs” from “Unfinished Song.” Worth keeping in mind.
I’ll close with one thing of note: “Inside Llewyn Davis” will not have a contender. No, “Please, Mr. Kennedy” is not in the hunt. It’s not a direct cover but it’s a bit of an homage and that won’t play with the branch. But the movie sure is yet another excuse to bring out the old argument that the Academy could use a category for recognizing the work that someone like T Bone Burnett does on movies such as this.
How do you think the original song race will pan out? Have your say in the comments section below, and read more about additional contenders in the on-going discussion there, too.
Gerard will be back on the Tech Support beat next week with a look at the Best Film Editing category.
Kris, is Alex Ebert’s song “Amen” from All is Lost eligible?
Not sure. I’ll check.
I’m told Roadside is submitting it, yes.
Thanks, good to hear. I’ll be rooting for it.
I asked the same thing last week and got no response, and was going to ask again this time.
That song is IN. It comes right at the end of an incredibly powerful movie experience and is exactly the kind of song the Academy goes for. The minute I heard it I knew we had a major contender. I can’t see it missing.
Also, a small correction: “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” was not, in fact, nominated for its original song.
Sorry, I must have missed it.
Your previous question, that is.
Though I don’t at all share your confidence that it’s in.
Is anything from “The Way Way Back” eligible? I wasn’t sure if the Edie Brickell song at the end credits is original, but it might not matter, because I think it’s technically the 2nd end-credit cue. I hope I’m wrong.
Either way, all I’m saying is, that song was really good.
You’re right, that was a very good song. Curious about this too.
So they are indeed submitting the Brickell song for consideration. But if it is, as you say, the second cue in the credits, it won’t be eligible.
See my comment further down re: other Searchlight submissions of note.
The song for The Hobbit it´s “I SEE FIRE” by Ed Sheeran. Warner post the song online this week
[www.youtube.com]
Yeah though strangely their FYC site still says TBD.
I would love to see Lana del Rey winning. That song is so freaking beautiful. You know “Let it Go” will be there. It’s a Disney song.
I was gonna comment on how you forgot to add Florence + The Machine “Over The Love” from The Great Gatsby, but I was so disappointed it wasn’t used as it deserved on the actual movie.
Didn’t forget it. It’s mentioned in the linked contenders section with others, like $100 Bill, which is also being campaigned from Gatsby.
Having read the screenplay, Let It Go is lyrically good. It’s the only song that is for the film, so good decision there…
Oops, missed the link. I was talking about this article, but yeah, it’s not heavy on the movie, which is a shame. Florence just can’t catch a break with the academy. She was overlooked with the track from Snow White and the Huntsman.
Just some eligible additions below.
The moment I heard bits of “For the First Time in Forever” in the latest “Frozen” trailer, I thought it would take a nomination slot.
There are three original songs from “Black Nativity”: “Coldest Town”, “He Loves Me Still” and “Test of Faith”.
I read that there are a couple of original tracks for “12 Years a Slave”: “Queen of the Field (Patsey’s Song)” and “Misery Chain”.
“For the First Time in Forever” will not be submitted by Disney. As noted in the piece, only “Let It Go” will be in contention for the film.
Re: “Black Nativity,” I should have mentioned it, given that it’s a musical. But Searchlight will only be submitted “He Loves Me Still” and “Test of Faith,” not “Coldest Town.”
Sticking with Searchlight, the only song being submitted is “My Lord Sunshine (Sunrise).”
So FYI, none of those you list, save the two “Black Nativity” songs, are eligible.
Yes thanks for correcting. Eligible is not the word.
If Mariachi Gringo is in the list of eligible films. Then mexican Singer-Songwriter Lila Downs may be in contention for some songs she made for that film.
I was sure there was at least one original song from “Inside Llewyn Davis”.
No, I’m afraid there isn’t. As Kris notes, elements of ‘Please Mr. Kennedy’ are original, but it’s essentially a creative riff on an existing song.
Man, really disappointed Inside Llewyn Davis won’t have a song in the race. Been listening to the soundtrack constantly since it hit the internet and it’s just absolutely fantastic.
Thank god nothing from Inside Llewyn Davis is eligible. Sure, the category is a bit ridiculous, but at least this way it won’t be entirely sewn up months early by a dude with a guitar.
Also: BROKEN CIRCLE BREAKDOWN. I know foreign films have a struggle in this category, but sometimes they can pop up and the music is bluegrass and integral to the film so I wouldn’t be surprised to see something show up.
I’m curiously hunchy on the Fantasia song from THE BUTLER. When I saw the film and heard it play over a civil rights montage I figured it’d play well with the branch.
Good song, too. And great point about Broken Circle Breakdown — I wonder if they’ll think to submit.
The soundtrack is on American Spotify and iTunes so they know people will like the music. Whether that means much I can’t say.
There’s also an eligibility question about “Rise Up”: The rules for BOS require the song to be either in the body of the film OR the first song in the end credits; the Music Branch tends to read that strictly. (Madonna’s W.E. song was thrown out 2 years ago because it started the SCROLLING end credits; ironically the cutoff was Madonna’s own “directed by” credit a few seconds before.) Epic’s title appears as a zoom-out from the final scene with the score playing; it then fades to black and “Rise Up” begins just before “directed by”. If they count “first song” from the title, “Rise Up” is ineligible.
How about Almost Home written and sung by Mariah Carey for the March release OZ: The Great and Powerful? No love for a diva Kris? :D
You may be joking, but I actually don’t think it’s eligible since (and I may be misremembering here) it’s the second cue of the end credits. Don’t take my word for it though.
“Young and Beautiful” was fully conceived separate from Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby. And shouldn’t be considered as and Original song in the Oscars. Lana Del Rey did an interview for catradio she spoke about three new song for her new album Body Electric, In the Lands of Gods and Monsters and Will You Still Love Me When I’m No Longer Young and Beautiful, (long title) she even sings it for them on the radio!
There is an interview with Baz Luhrmann in a skype chat with Lana where he states “we are very lucky that the song found a film” it’s obvious it wasn’t written for the film. That’s where the info comes from and the song is really ineligible but seems to have been allowed through.