Taylor Swift drops hints about her new album…we think

Is 18 about to replace 13 as Taylor Swift”s favorite number? Today, Swift posted a video on Instagram with the words, “So, here”s your first clue…”

The video shows a finger, perhaps Swift”s, pushing the number 18 in an elevator, patiently at first and then more adamantly.

Swift has been working on a new album for the last year so it”s likely a reference to her newest set. She has been remarkably reliable in terms of dropping new albums every two years in the fourth quarter. Her self-titled debut came out in October 2006, “Fearless” in November 2008; “Speak Now” in October 2010, and “Red” in October 2012.

Chances are we'll hear new music live by Swift when she performs at MTV's Video Music Awards on Aug. 24. E News! reports that her performance will be “explosive,” and that she is appearing alone, not as part of a collaboration.

And for sure she'll be singing new material when she appears at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which takes place in Las Vegas Sept. 19-20. iHeartRadio DJ Kristin Cruz promised as much when she posted a photo with Swift and tweeted a few weeks ago that the singer would debut “new songs” at the event.