Taylor Swift is bright-eyed and bushy-tailed in new song ‘Welcome to New York’

10.21.14 4 years ago

Taylor Swift is a 24-year-old woman who recently relocated her whole life to New York City.

“Welcome to New York” sounds and feels just like what a 24-year-old girl would have to say about the gritty city after having ripped up her roots from wherever she hails from.

And just like you would with any young 20-something who is telling about the “ever-changing” city of New York after she's lived there for, like, a minute: you can just tune it out. “Out of the Woods” and “Shake It Off” are just so, so much stronger than this.

Stream “Welcome to New York” right here.

Keep your ears open for it during any televised fashion or music event — or for a wide-eyed teen romantic comedy that will get two-stars on IMDB — based in the greater New York metro area.

“Welcome to New York” is on Swift's next album “1989,” out on Oct. 27.

