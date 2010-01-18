Taylor Swift heads back into studio to record follow-up to ‘Fearless’

Taylor Swift, whose “Fearless” was the top-selling album of 2009, goes back into the studio this week to begin work on her third studio album. Swift is once again working with producer Nathan Chapman, who helmed her first two sets.

Swift returns to work after a month off, spent with family and friends. “I’ve written songs on napkins and sat at a giant table with my whole family on my mother’s birthday, all of us in one place for the first time in too long,” writes Swift on her MySpace blog. “I’ve gotten to take what has happened to me and process it to my full capability, and celebrate it the way it deserved to be celebrated. I’ve made new music. I’ve gone over the memories and jumped up and down with my producer and floated around with nothing on my schedule other than just appreciating what my life has somehow turned into.”

No word on a tentative release date, but fans won”t have to wait until her third album is finished to hear new music from Swift: Her song “Today was a Fairytale” is featured on the soundtrack to “Valentine”s Day.” She also appears in the movie.

Swift, who is nominated for eight Grammy Awards, will also perform at the Jan. 31 ceremonies.