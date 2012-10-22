Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and One Direction headlining 2012 Jingle Ball

#ONE DIRECTION #Taylor Swift #Justin Bieber
10.22.12 6 years ago

Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and One Direction: They regularly top the charts, and this year will top the bill at the annual Z100 Jingle Ball.

 
Other acts to be included at the concert are fun., B.o.B, Jason Mraz, the Wanted, Ed Sheeran, Ne-Yo and Olly Murs.
 
The Dec. 7 pop concert will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, backed by the popular music radio station. Tickets go up tomorrow (Oct. 23) at 4pm EST, though Z100 VIP members have dibs today.
 
featured Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull and LMFAO headlined the show last year.
 
1D are actually playing at the fabled arena four days before their Dec. 7 date. Bieber is also playing New York – Brooklyn, to be fair – at the new Barclays Center on Nov. 12. Taylor Swift has yet to announce tour dates for her new set “Red,” though she has several television and awards shows appearances scheduled throughout the fall.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#ONE DIRECTION#Taylor Swift#Justin Bieber
TAGSally mursB.o.BJASON MRAZJingle BallJustin BieberNE-YONeyoone directionTAYLOR SWIFTthe wanted ed sheeranz100 jingle ball

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP