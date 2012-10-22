Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and One Direction headlining 2012 Jingle Ball

Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and One Direction: They regularly top the charts, and this year will top the bill at the annual Z100 Jingle Ball.

Other acts to be included at the concert are fun., B.o.B, Jason Mraz, the Wanted, Ed Sheeran, Ne-Yo and Olly Murs.

The Dec. 7 pop concert will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, backed by the popular music radio station. Tickets go up tomorrow (Oct. 23) at 4pm EST, though Z100 VIP members have dibs today.

featured Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull and LMFAO headlined the show last year.

1D are actually playing at the fabled arena four days before their Dec. 7 date. Bieber is also playing New York – Brooklyn, to be fair – at the new Barclays Center on Nov. 12. Taylor Swift has yet to announce tour dates for her new set “Red,” though she has several television and awards shows appearances scheduled throughout the fall.