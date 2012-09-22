Taylor Swift, Linkin Park, Pink, Ne-Yo keep it classy during Saturday’s iHeart Radio Concert

09.23.12 6 years ago

After Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong created something of a commotion by walking off the stage Friday night in a profane laced tirade, things got back to business Saturday.  Taylor Swift, Linkin Park, Pink, Enrique Inglesias, Brad Paisley and Mary J. Blige sang some of their latest hits to a packed Las Vegas audience.  One highlight was Ne-Yo and Calvin Harris performing together. 

Relive the entire lineup by clicking on the gallery below.

BRAD PAISLEY Calvin Harris Enrique Inglesias iHeart Radio Concert iHeart Radio Festival Mary J Blige NE-YO Neyo PINK

