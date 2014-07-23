Taylor Swift, Lorde, Iggy Azalea, One Direction to headline iHeartRadio Festival

Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, One Direction, Coldplay, Zac Brown Band and Iggy Azalea will play the Clear Channel”s fourth annual iHeartRadio Music Festival, set for Sept. 19-20 at Las Vegas” MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Also on the bill are Usher, Ariana Grande, Motley Crue, Eric Church, Ed Sheeran, Train, Lorde, Calvin Harris, Bastille, and more.

Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the 2-day fest, which will air on stations in 150 Clear Channel markets, stream on Yahoo, and be condensed into a two-night prime time special on The CW, Sept. 29-30.

