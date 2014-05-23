Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges, and more in new posters for ‘The Giver’

Phillip Noyce (“Patriot Games,” “Clear and Present Danger”) has turned has directorial eye towards “The Giver,” an adaptation of the award-winning young adult novel from Lois Lowry which was originally published in 1993. 

The film is readying for a release in mid-August, and today we have several new character posters to share with you.  As you will see in the attached gallery, the images are all black and white, save for a line of color traveling vertically in each, a line which always contains the character's eye (sometimes left, sometimes right). 

It certainly feels symbolic, but what does it all mean?

The answer may lie in the official description for the movie, which opens, “The haunting story of 'The Giver' centers on Jonas, who lives in a seemingly ideal, if colorless, world of conformity and contentment.”  Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) has his eyes opened in the film when he begins to learn of what came before the not-quite-as-utopian-as-it-seems world in which he finds himself.  Things, perhaps, are not as colorless as they seem, or maybe they shouldn't be as colorless as they are.

Either way, check out the posters below which feature the likes of Thwaites, Taylor Swift, Katie Holmes, Alexander Skarsgard, Odeya Rush, Cameron Monaghan, Jeff Bridges, and Meryl Streep. 

“The Giver” opens in theaters on August 15th.

