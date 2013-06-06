Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean rock the CMT Awards: Watch

06.06.13 5 years ago

Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Lady Antebellum all took home trophies at last night’s CMT Awards, but the real winners were the fans who tuned in to catch performances from some of the biggest names in country music and beyond.

Taylor Swift , Lambert, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, and Lady A were among the live highlights of the annual awards event. You can watch videos of their performances below.

First and foremost, Swift unleashed her inner rocker with her take on the title track from her smash hit album “Red.”

Watch it here:

Get More:

Watch Miranda Lambert perform “Mama’s Broken Heart” here

Get More:

Keith Urban wowed his fans with “Little Bit of Everything” (below):

Get More:

IN the first of two classic rock covers, Jason Aldean tackled the Guess Who’s “American Woman” with help from Lenny Kravitz. You can see in the video that T-Swift really digs it. 

Watch:

Get More:

Meanwhile, Little Big Town performed Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” featuring Urban on guitar. 

Watch here:

Get More:

Kacey Musgraves played the world’s biggest tambourine and interacted with the crowd during her subdued performance of “Blowin’ Smoke”

Watch:

Get More:

A casually dressed Darius Rucker teamed with Lady Antebellum for a stirring rendition of Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” (below). 

Get More:
 

Finally, for their own performance Lady A. went the arena rock route for “Goodbye Town.” Lighter-waving is so necessary.

Check it out here:

Get More:

Around The Web

TAGSCMT Awards 2013darius ruckerjason aldeanLady AntebellumLittle Bg TownMIRANDA LAMBERTSheryl Crow

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP