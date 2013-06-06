Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean rock the CMT Awards: Watch

Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Lady Antebellum all took home trophies at last night’s CMT Awards, but the real winners were the fans who tuned in to catch performances from some of the biggest names in country music and beyond.

Taylor Swift , Lambert, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, and Lady A were among the live highlights of the annual awards event. You can watch videos of their performances below.

First and foremost, Swift unleashed her inner rocker with her take on the title track from her smash hit album “Red.”

Watch Miranda Lambert perform “Mama’s Broken Heart” here:

Keith Urban wowed his fans with “Little Bit of Everything” (below):

IN the first of two classic rock covers, Jason Aldean tackled the Guess Who’s “American Woman” with help from Lenny Kravitz. You can see in the video that T-Swift really digs it.

Meanwhile, Little Big Town performed Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” featuring Urban on guitar.

Kacey Musgraves played the world’s biggest tambourine and interacted with the crowd during her subdued performance of “Blowin’ Smoke”

A casually dressed Darius Rucker teamed with Lady Antebellum for a stirring rendition of Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” (below).

Finally, for their own performance Lady A. went the arena rock route for “Goodbye Town.” Lighter-waving is so necessary.

