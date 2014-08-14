Taylor Swift Played a Nerd With Jimmy Fallon. And It Worked.

#The Tonight Show #Taylor Swift #Jimmy Fallon
08.14.14 4 years ago

Taylor Swift has made a highly lucrative career out of playing an awkward nerd, so it might not seem impressive when she goes full Urkel in a “Tonight Show” guest appearance. But it is. Swift joined Jimmy Fallon for an episode of “Ew!” in which she got to discuss her Band-Aid collection, “pegacorns,” and “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.” Good on her: It's a cute performance and the hair is perfect.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Tonight Show#Taylor Swift#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSjimmy fallonTAYLOR SWIFTthe giverTHE TONIGHT SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP